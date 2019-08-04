A’Ibom Govt Moves Against Cultism In UNIUYO

Governor Udom Emmanuel has said any student caught in act of cultism will face hard times in line with the law prohibiting the act in the State.

Emmanuel stated this at Victory Chapel, a church on the town campus of the University of Uyo, said the law banning cultism was still in force.

The governor frowned at the recent cases of cult activities on the campus which he noted have endangered the lives of the affected female students.

He emphasized government’s commitment to protect citizens of the State against hoodlums parading as cultists.

Emmanuel warned those involved in cultism on the campus to desist forthwith, advising those who have inkling for gangsterism and criminality to note that they were on the path of destruction.

While congratulating the Vice Chancellor of the University and his management team for their commitment to maintaining quality education, Governor Emmanuel implored the University authority to do everything within its powers to raise graduates who will fit into the changing world of work.

The governor announced a donation of twenty million naira for the building of the chapel on the campus.

The Vice chancellor of the University, Prof Enefiok Essien expressed gratitude to the Governor for demonstrating that he is a father by visiting the institution in the wake of the repeated criminal invasion of students’ hostel and thanked him for his good pieces of advice to the University community.

Preaching on the theme “When the Men are Absent”, the chaplain of the chapel, Rev. Iniobong Udoh, called on all to acknowledge God in all their dealings and to refrain from all acts of sin to attract more divine blessings.

The Governor was accompanied to church by members of the State Executive Council, and the Head of civil service, Elder Effiong Essien.