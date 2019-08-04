Building Equality In Ibeku Kingdom

He understands the divine injunction “Love thy neighbour like thyself” perfectly well. Not just the exemplification of its connotative and deductive meanings, but also the intuitive satisfaction of a divine call to duty.

Thus, neighbours to him, does not imply his kinsmen and women of Nkata in Umuahia Ibeku, Umuahia North Local Government Area, Abia state. Rather, it is the extension of his human kindness to less privileged persons wherever they may reside.

Put differently, it is a divine command by God to the wealthy amongst us to be charitable to the needy which should be taken seriously by those with the feelings of human kindness.

And to him, this must be obeyed to the best of his ability and resources. The joy of doing this, we understand, is the motivating factor while the prayers the beneficiaries showers on him voluntarily, attracts more blessings from the Almighty God.

The man we are trying to unveil is a man of diverse parts.

He is an indefectible human being with chains of academic laurels to his credit. His name is Prince Benjamin Benedict Apugo, (Ochiagha Ibeku), a renowned politician, a high flying business tycoon, chairman to a number of multinational companies, particularly in the oil sector. He is also an uncommon philanthropist, who has touched many lives positively.

One of the occasions when his milk of human kindness is manifestly exhibited, is his annual “Iriji” ceremony which comes up within the month of August every year.

Interestingly, August is a remarkable month in Igbo land. It is a time the New Yam festival takes place in various Igbo communities. It is also a reminder of the mythology surrounding “Yam, the king of crops” in Igbo tradition and cultural heritage.

Indeed, the Igbo ethnic stock takes the act of “Iriji”, the ritual of first yam harvest and eating in the month of August very seriously and it marks the beginning of harvest season in Igbo land.

It is also the period of mass return by Igbo women residing outside their communities to meet, celebrate and plan for development. It is now a norm rather than an event.

Under this influence, the people of Nkata community looks forward to this “Iriji” festival as an opportunity to have their son around them with the concomitant dose of merry-making and philanthropic gestures by their distinguished son who has been acknowledged at home and outside as a cheerful giver of no mean order.

He usually invites his friends living far and near to join him to celebrate with his people, and at each occasion, he dispenses many gifts, including cash and wrapper to all and sundry.

Prince Apugo was born on 5th November 1951, to the family of late Prince Joseph Apugo Ihejirika, and late Mrs. Princess Harriet Akpanu Apugo of Umunwaulari Umuegesi Umuakaka ruling house of Nkata in Umuahia Ibeku, Abia state.

A philanthropist par excellence, he has executed singlehandedly and on humanitarian grounds, numerous projects for his own people and others.

They include: electrification projects, provision of pipe-borne water, building of school blocks, building of a Catholic Church in Isieke Ibeku, roofing of Isieke secondary school, building of a Civic Hall in his village, construction of a pharmacy department block at the University of Calabar, Cross River state among others too numerous to mention here.

He has also invested in human capital development with the award of over 600 secondary school scholarships to different students within the country, and over 66 university scholarships to indigent students irrespective of tribe and tongue.

As a politician of immense stature, he joined the now defunct National Party of Nigeria (NPN) at the age of 27 in 1978. Since then, he has remained in politics.

He was a founding father of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and former member of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT).

He is presently a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and a member of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT).

Prince Apugo also played a remarkable role in the creation of Abia state in 1991 by the then military administration of Gen. Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida.

His words, “I carried the documents relating to the demand for the creation of Abia state to Abuja where I delivered same to the then military government.”

But he is deeply disappointed that “in the last 20 years of PDP administration of the state, Abia has remained a filthy, desolate state, lacking in good roads, reliable electricity supply, pipe-borne water; no stadium of international standard, airport, and industries that could provide jobs for the teeming youths of the state etc.”

He is optimistic that the APC-led administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, will in the next four years, give Abia state a remarkable face-lift through the provision of vital infrastructural facilities. Prince Apugo, the ‘Ochiagha’ of Ibeku is married and has children.

– Nwanze, a public commentator, writes from Abuja