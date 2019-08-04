Court Ruling On El-Zakzaky: Kaduna Govt Assures Of Citizens Of Security, Free Movement

Kaduna State government has said appropriate security arrangements have been made to protect citizens and uphold law and order across the city as the Kaduna High Court fixed ruling on Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky’s application for medical leave for tomorrow, Monday.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, in a statement on Sunday assured residents that they can go about their lawful business as their freedom of movement is guaranteed.

The statement said citizens should ignore the scaremongering by certain interests: “As they have done at previous hearings of the El-Zakzaky matter, security deployments will preserve calm in the city, secure citizens and protect their right to free movement.

Therefore, citizens should go about their legitimate business and conduct their lawful activities without any hindrance.

Citizens should contact the under-listed numbers to report any unusual or suspicious activity: 09034000060, 08170189999” the statement said.