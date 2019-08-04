Edo Assembly Tussle: NASS Intervention Meets Obaseki’s Resistance 

The resolution of the National Assembly on the Edo State House of Assembly tussle opens a fresh vista in the supremacy battle between the camps loyal to Govenror Godwin Obaseki and his immediate predecessor and national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, PATRICK OCHOGA, writes

The supremacy battle within the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2020 governorship election took a new twist last week.

The political camp loyal to the APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, to have a upper hand over that of Governor Godwin Obaseki, following the National Assembly’s resolution that the latter should issue a fresh proclamation letter for the proper inauguration of the Edo State House of Assembly which had been embroiled in leadership crisis.

Last Tuesday, the Senate agreed with the House of Representatives adhoc committee that visited Benin, the Edo State capital, to investigate the crisis in the State Assembly that an inauguration should be re-done.

The upper legislative arm of government also threatened that failure by Obaseki to comply with its order within one week would see the National Assembly invoke relevant laws to take over the function of Edo legislative assembly.

The senate resolution on the Edo Assembly imbroglio followed the presentation of the ad-hoc committee report led by Senator Sabi Abdullahi. The committee had recommended Obaseki to issue a fresh proclamation letter within three weeks but after the debate on the report, the Senate reduced it to one week.

The red chamber also directed the clerk of the Edo Assembly to inform lawmakers on time on the new inauguration date, send text messages and publish an advert in both print and electronic media on their swearing- in.

The resolution, expectedly caused confusion and anger in Obaseki’s camp which viewed the report of the Senate as being tele-guided by powerful forces in Abuja.

Following the threats of likely takeover of the state Assembly, a source close to Obaseki’s camp confided in LEADERSHIP Sunday that the governor is not perturbed by the threat of the federal lawmakers.

He was said to have expressed strong confidence and optimism that the courts would do the right thing according to the constitution.

“I can tell you that Obaseki is not bothered at all. He has done what is expected of him as the executive governor of the state. It is clear that Obaseki is confronting forces that are determined to drag the state backward. Don’t forget the people are with him. Expect the unexpected. Obaseki will complete his second term because this is what this fight is all about,” the source said.

Prior to the resolution of the federal lawmakers, an alarm had been raised by group at a press conference about three weeks ago which foretold the Senate’s action. This followed an allegedly leaked audio tape of the younger brother to APC national Chairman, Seid Oshiomhole, one of the 14 member–elect into the state assembly.

In the purported audio tape, Seid was alleged to have boasted that the 14 members elect enjoy the backing of the powers that be in Abuja.

However, Seid has described the alleged leaked tape as a diversion from the real issue adding, “I will speak on it after we have properly resumed sitting. They want to divert our attention,” he stated.

Why Political Solution Failed

It was easy for the Senate to reach its last week decision on Edo Assembly following the inability of the warring camps to reach a middle ground in the crisis.

Senate President Ahmed Lawal also alluded that when the resolution in the Edo Assembly crisis was brought three weeks ago he had expected that a political solution would have been reached.

Last week, a photograph at the Presidential villa, which had Oshiomhole and Obaseki shaking hands for the first time since the crisis started indicated that the political conflict was being resolved. Other dignitaries in the photo-op were business mogul, Aliko Dangote, Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi and President Muhammadu Buhari’s chief of staff, Abba Kyari.

Aliko Dangote, Kayode Fayemi, Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State had been at the fore-front of a peace move to end the intractable crisis. It was learnt that the peace committee had met with Obaseki and Oshiomhole at different locations but no truce was reached.

While the search for peace was ongoing, Obaseki had addressed a cross section of Edo people and the media where he accused his political enemies of ganging up to remove him from office.

He had said, “How can I as governor conduct an election and someone will cancel it and he goes throwing all sets of people in there; and now wants to use the new people to remove me from office; and you want me to keep quiet?”

Still, as the political battle continues, President Muhammadu Buhari through the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai was reported to have ordered Obaseki to issue a fresh letter of proclamation for inauguration. The order was reported to be the position of the President.

However, the Special Adviser to Obaseki on media and communication, Crusoe Osagie had described the report as false as there was no such Presidential directive.

He said, “The President Muhammadu Buhari that we know is a law abiding leader who will not issue directives that contradict the provisions of the constitution. The Nigeria constitution as amended, mandate state governors to issue proclamation only once for the inauguration of their houses of assembly and the Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki has dutifully performed this function”.

He described the report as one of the many efforts by agent “sponsored by entrenched interests in the state whose stranglehold on the state resources has been displaced by the people-centric governance model of the Obaseki-led administration”

Obaseki Fights On

It would seem like the Senate resolution has brought out the fight in Obaseki who is bent on finishing his constitutionally two term tenure as governor. Obaseki and the Speaker of the Edo Assembly, Hon Frank Okiye, in quick reactions to the position of the Senate order, appeared combat ready for the fight ahead.

The Edo State Government in a statement described the Senate resolution as unconstitutional and a flagrant disregard for the Principle of Separation of Powers.

In a statement issued on Tuesday and signed by Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., the state government declared that “this illegality will not stand” and advised “powerful persons not be allowed to set our State ablaze merely to satisfy their thirst for power and control.”

According to the statement: “The Edo State Government watched with alarm today as the distinguished Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in a step that was not totally unexpected, purported to pass a resolution in the following terms: – Directing the Governor of Edo State to issue a fresh proclamation for the inauguration of the Edo State House of Assembly, and Ordering a fresh inauguration of the Edo State House of Assembly within one (1) week from the date of the said Resolution.

“As earlier mentioned, this move was not unexpected in the light of the enormous political pressure which had been brought to bear on the Officers and Members of the distinguished Senate by the highly placed and powerful persons who are intent on foisting their will and choices on the good people of Edo State.

“This is borne out by the recorded statements made by one Seid Oshiomhole (a Member-elect and younger brother of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Comrade Adams Oshiomhole) wherein he boasted that both the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila have been instructed on what to do in this matter.”

The statement added: “The Government of Edo State wishes to observe that the Chairman and Members of Ad-Hoc Committee of the Senate which visited Edo State were made aware of the existence of at least three (3) suits pending before various Courts wherein the factual and legal dispute regarding the Edo State House of Assembly inauguration have been submitted to the Courts by both contending parties for resolution.”

Ogie noted that “The Ad-Hoc Committee also failed to inform the Senate of the existence of a valid injunction in Suit No FHC/B/OS/70/2019 wherein the Federal High Court restrained various parties from interfering in any manner with the activities of the Edo State House of Assembly which said order had been brought to their attention in the course of their visit to Edo State.

Also, the Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Frank Okiye, had filed a suit at the Federal High Court, Abuja stopping the National Assembly from taking over the State Assembly’s function.

In an origination summon and a motion notice for interlocutory injunction with the suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/815/2019 filed by the Speaker and the state assembly, the plaintiff asked Justice Nkeonye Maha to restrain the National assembly from going ahead with its plan pending the hearing on the matter.

The suit was instituted against Mr Mohammed Sani Omolori, the clerk of the National Assembly, (first defendant) and the National Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, (Second defendant) on July 17.

However, as Obaseki’s camp explore legal process to the crisis, observers in the state are of the view that the National Assembly decision to take over the Edo Assembly next week may pave way for the breakdown of law and order thereby halting the development recorded in the state.

What’s more, the opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) appears to be waiting in the wings to benefit from the crisis in the APC.