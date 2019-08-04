BUSINESS
Garment Factory To Employ Over 50,000 Nigerians By 2030
With Nigeria’s unemployment rate estimated to reach 33.5 per cent by 2020, Xirea Apparels Limited, a new company in the garment industry, has given the assurance that it would employ more than 50,000 Nigerians by the year 2030.
The founder, Xirea Apparels, Mr. Obinna Eneh, who disclosed this at the official launch of Xirea Apparels in Rivers State recently, said the company currently employs over 400 Nigerians, 95 percent of whom are female and has trained over 300 women in apparel design and production since 2017.
Eneh said the company has also launched West Africa’s first indigenous brand of Personal Protective Equipment(PPE) called Buphalo, adding that Buphalo Active Gear is Xirea’s first customer.
He said, “Xirea Apparels is a full package clothing manufacturing services; we handle everything from thought to finish to bring our customers’ vision to life.
“Our end to end solutions include fabric and trim sourcing, tech pack development, pattern development, size chart grading, sample development, cut and sew manufacturing, printing/embroidery, bulk production, custom fabrics, quality control inspection, custom notion and trims, labels and tags and packaging,” he added.
Xirea Apparels has the capacity and expertise to manufacture and export quality safety garments, armed forces uniforms, school uniforms, corporate apparels and fashion apparels like menswear, womenswear, sportswear and kidswear, said Eneh.
With Xirea Apparels, he said Nigerians don’t need to source apparels needs abroad. “You can get all your solutions under one roof minimizing production delays and ensuring consistency in quality. We benchmark the quality of our products and services with top garment manufacturers across the world,” he added.
MOST READ
Kwara: Excitement, Anger Trail Gbemisola Saraki’s Nomination As Minister
NAPTIP Sensitises Stakeholders On Dangers Of Trafficking At IDPs Camp
ITF Donates Equipment To Kogi Communities
Hong Kong Cannot Afford To Be Torn Apart By Reckless Moves
Rape: Akeredolu Demands Prosecution Of Arrested Soldiers
Unknown Gunmen Abduct FUDMA Lecturer
Establish Team To Interface With NEITI, Chairman Urges Governors
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES23 hours ago
2019 Elections Have Been Won And Lost, Presidency Tells Atiku
- COVER STORIES23 hours ago
Prioritising Customers Helps Me Stand Out – Kore
- COVER STORIES23 hours ago
Edo Assembly Gets Court Order Against NASS, DSS
- COVER STORIES23 hours ago
Flood Sweeps Away FCT High Court Director, Kills 5 Kids In Yola
- COVER STORIES23 hours ago
Jega Joins Politics, Settles For PRP
- COVER STORIES23 hours ago
Feast On Dead Whale, Prologue To Plague-infested Future
- POLITICS16 hours ago
Gov Okowa Pays Special Tribute To James Ibori At 61
- CRIME1 hour ago
Our Abductors Demanded N100m, Says Freed RCCG Pastor, Others