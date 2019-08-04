Garment Factory To Employ Over 50,000 Nigerians By 2030

With Nigeria’s unemployment rate estimated to reach 33.5 per cent by 2020, Xirea Apparels Limited, a new company in the garment industry, has given the assurance that it would employ more than 50,000 Nigerians by the year 2030.

The founder, Xirea Apparels, Mr. Obinna Eneh, who disclosed this at the official launch of Xirea Apparels in Rivers State recently, said the company currently employs over 400 Nigerians, 95 percent of whom are female and has trained over 300 women in apparel design and production since 2017.

Eneh said the company has also launched West Africa’s first indigenous brand of Personal Protective Equipment(PPE) called Buphalo, adding that Buphalo Active Gear is Xirea’s first customer.

He said, “Xirea Apparels is a full package clothing manufacturing services; we handle everything from thought to finish to bring our customers’ vision to life.

“Our end to end solutions include fabric and trim sourcing, tech pack development, pattern development, size chart grading, sample development, cut and sew manufacturing, printing/embroidery, bulk production, custom fabrics, quality control inspection, custom notion and trims, labels and tags and packaging,” he added.

Xirea Apparels has the capacity and expertise to manufacture and export quality safety garments, armed forces uniforms, school uniforms, corporate apparels and fashion apparels like menswear, womenswear, sportswear and kidswear, said Eneh.

With Xirea Apparels, he said Nigerians don’t need to source apparels needs abroad. “You can get all your solutions under one roof minimizing production delays and ensuring consistency in quality. We benchmark the quality of our products and services with top garment manufacturers across the world,” he added.