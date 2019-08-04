Good Governance: As Seyi Makinde Marches On…

Two months after Engineer Seyi Makinde took over the reins of power as the eight elected governor of Oyo State, focus of political watchers in the state has shifted from the aura of his victory and the manner in which political forces came together to send a strong message to outsiders, to the rebuilding works needed in the pace-setter state.

For those who have followed Oyo State’s political and historical trajectory, the appellation of pace-setter given to the state was well-deserved, at least in recognition of its rich history of many firsts. From being the education capital of the country as the host of the first university in the country to being the host of many other landmarks such as the first University College Hospital; the first Television State in Africa; the first Skyscraper in West Africa and the first Olympic-sized stadium in the region, Ibadan and indeed, Oyo State, has always been one site with many works in progress.

For some time, Oyo State wore its epaulette of being a pace-setter with honour, with administrators who have not only built on the exploits of the first Premier of Western Region, Pa Obafemi Awolowo, but have also, in their own ways, built legacies that have lasted. It was, however, saddening that things took a downward turn for the state in the last few years.

A bright hope of restoration, however, appeared on the state’s horizon on March 9, 2019, when the residents of the state, against all trappings of mainstream politics and the misinformation from a party that has governed the state for eight years, elected Governor Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). That decision, which saw to Makinde emerging winner with over 570,000 votes, had proved to be a clear message to the All Progressives Congress (APC) that the state was tired of its government and wanted a new builder in charge of the state. For the people, Makinde had represented a breath of fresh air and a wave of new ideas in governance, with the governor having summed up these tendencies in his Omi Tuntun campaign. Makinde’s foray into the politics of the state had convinced the people that he remained the most credible alternative for the state if it was to return to the glorious path of building legacies that will last.

As the saying goes, the majority had their way in producing a governor who they found worthy in character and preparation for the task of reclaiming the state’s glory, and on May 29, 2019, that man took over power as governor of the state amid wide jubilations.

Two months down the line, observers of political developments in Oyo State have begun to evaluate the structural foundation being laid by the Makinde government, concluding that the engineer has, indeed, begun to erect new and abandoned landmarks needed for an enduring legacy in the state.

On assumption of office two months ago, Makinde left no one in doubt about his resolve to take the state to the next level of development. Having articulated his visions for the state during the campaign period, with the people of the state entrusting the state into his hands for the next four years, Governor Makinde’s activities in the first few days in office had clearly demonstrated that resolve to reposition the state and restore its lost glory.

From the Liberty Stadium (now Obafemi Awolowo Stadium) venue of the inauguration ceremony on May 29, Governor Makinde had articulated his priorities for the state to include four major areas: economic expansion, education, health care and security. Though the governor made it clear that these four areas would be the major points for attention, he clearly set the records straight that the people of the state could still count on him to fulfill all other promises he had made to them in the cause of the campaign. In order to prove that point, Governor Makinde, though an Electrical Engineer, had shown his dexterity as a masterful builder by choosing his first hour in office to return Oyo State to the glorious days of the first Premier of Western Region, Chief Obafemi Awolowo and first elected governor of Oyo State, Chief Bola Ige, by declaring what would later become the state’s Free Education policy. Makinde, as a candidate, had continually flayed the deterioration in the education sector in the state, lamenting how Oyo State that used to set the pace in education had become relegated. Therefore, the first opportunity the governor got, he walked the talk by scrapping the N3,000 Levy, which had become an albatross to many parents in the state, declaring that the total money accruing from the levy when fully paid by all students, was not something that a state government that is serious could not bear.

In following up on that step, the governor had gone ahead to cancel payments for the Common Entrance School Examination and other public examinations and even went further to direct that those who already paid the fees should have them refunded.

It is to Governor Makinde’s credit that the number of registrants for the primary school placement examination and the JSS 3 examination in the state increased hugely following the cancellation of fees, signifying that poverty had been responsible for the high rate of out-of-school children in Oyo State.

Other successes recorded by the Governor Makinde administration included the immediate accessing of N2 billion SUBEB funds, which the previous administration could not access, for the development of basic education in the state.

It is a common knowledge that one of the most important businesses of government is to maintain peace and security.

Unfortunately, it was in this area that many residents of Oyo State feared for Makinde. First, a large part of the eight-year reign of the PDP in the state was characterised by violence and disorder, with people, reinforced by the propaganda of the All Progressives Congress (APC), fearing that a return of PDP could signal an end to peace and order.

Second, Governor Makinde was portrayed by the opposition as being too close to some NURTW elements; a development they noted would bring about the return of impunity by the unionists. But Governor Makinde, who ran a campaign that was violence-free, had always assured the electorate that the era of brigandage and violence was gone for good in the PDP, an assurance that was attested to by residents of the state who commended the PDP for running a campaign across the state without recording any violence. The people had compared the PDP campaign to the reign of terror that marked the APC campaign ahead of the election, pointing out how thugs loyal to the ruling APC threatened residents and engaged in free for all at any given opportunity. Indeed, that attestation had helped the people to distill the propaganda from the APC that the PDP would bring about disorder in the state.

True to type, Makinde lived up to his words on security on the second day of taking office, by proscribing the NURTW, which showed its violent hand on the day of Governor Makinde’s inauguration. With the proscription and subsequent insistence of the governor on peace and security, not a few residents of the state had become convinced that Makinde is not one to toy with on security issues.

The governor has also made it clear that his vision to turn around the economy of the state would not succeed without security and order, thus making it clear that the security architecture of the state would change in the next 40 days.

In the area of economic expansion, Governor Makinde has, in the last two months, been erecting a foundation that experts consider solid, for the turnaround of the state’s economy.

