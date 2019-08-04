Kaduna MOPPAN Lauds El-Rufai On Women Appointment

In her bit to register her profound solidarity to Governor Nasiru Ahmad El-Rufai of Kaduna State, the Chairperson of the Motion Picture Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MOPPAN), Kaduna State Branch Hajiya Fatima Ibrahim Lamaj has saluted the Governor for appointing women of substance into his cabinet.

She noted that women as mothers in the society, have so much to offer in politics. Adding that Kaduna State is great state that is endowed with women of substance and it takes a wise man to see that in people. According to her, Governor El-Rufai is one of the great politicians who has great vision for good governance, most especially when he paved way for a woman to become the first to attend the exalted position of a deputy governor in the north.

“No doubt Governor El-Rufai is a great politician and a man of wisdom for this creativity. We also call on our amiable governor to extend the appointment of Hajiya Halima Idris as the special adviser to the governor on creative arts. Queen Halima Idris is capable of moving the art industry to the next level, because she proved to all that whatever a man can do, a woman can do it even better. We in MOPPAN, wish our mother Dr. Balarabe successful tenure of office,” said Lamaj.

The MOPPAN chairperson reiterate the association’s support to government activities in the state and assures that the motion picture industry in Kaduna will work hand in hand in promoting all giant strides and score card of the government.