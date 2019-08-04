NAPTIP Sensitises Stakeholders On Dangers Of Trafficking At IDPs Camp

The Makurdi Zonal Command of the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has commenced the sensitization of parents, youths and caregivers on the dangers and plights of victims of trafficking at the internally Displaced Persons camps (IDPs).

The Zonal commander, Aganran Ganlu Alao who disclosed this in Makurdi, the state capital, said already the command has sent officials to 12 identified camps across the state to sensitize people on the dangers of giving out their wards in the guise of assistance.

The commander explained that the sensitization and awareness creation became necessary, when the command discovered that people were taking advantage of the displaced persons for example forceful marriage of some IDPs, even the under aged, labour exploitation, defiling some of them and using some as sex slaves.

According to him, the command also got information about a woman who has been coming to the camp to monitor pregnant women stating that she wants to help them, and later ran away with one of the new born babies.

He disclosed that from 2017 to date 86 victims of Human trafficking of Benue origin had been rescued and the command has also secured 20 convictions for agents of human trafficking, child molestation and other similar rights violation.

The commander explained that 57 cases were currently being investigated by the Command’s Monitoring Department out of which he said 16 were still undergoing various stages of prosecution.

Alao lamented the high level of human trafficking in the state particularly in Oju Vandeikya and Konshisha local governments areas of the state.

According to him the most prevalent in terms of human trafficking in the state revolve around sale of babies, labour exploitation and child molestation.