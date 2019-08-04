NSE Committed To Building Strong Institutions – Onyema

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has continued to build strong institutions through its yearly Graduate Trainee Programme.

Speaking at the fourth cycle of NSE Graduate Trainee Programme held in Lagos, the CEO of the Exchange, Oscar Onyema said that this is a platform instituted to groom future leaders for the capital market and the Nigerian economy at large.

According to Onyema, it is a one-stop capacity building platform for passionate young graduates under the age of 26 years to develop the skill which will open up countless opportunities for personal and professional growth in the capital market.

“All over the world, a compelling youth agenda is shaping the global growth and development narrative. If you consider Millennials born in the later 90s or the Generation born after them in the early 2000s, they accounted for over 30 per cent of the global population.”

He explained that “The NSE Graduate Trainee Programme is our quest to educate and make employable young and bright Nigerians who can help shape the future of our market and this country, by nurturing them and providing them with the enabling environment to flourish. We recognise that for Nigeria to thrive we need such young leaders who would spark innovation in every sector of the economy.

“The speed and complexity of change in financial markets today means that we can no longer rely solely on the education sector for specialist human capacity development.

“The fourth industrial revolution has placed added responsibility on the capital market with the emergence of new technologies like blockchain, tokenisation, and cloud computing to mention a few.

“The revolution has made the global race for talent more competitive for corporates to foster an environment in which young graduates can be equipped with requisite skills, necessary to build professional foundation and propel them to become thought leaders and captains of industry.”

The CEO of NSE noted that the unique role played by exchanges requires a distinctive set of skills that are not easily transferrable from other sectors of the financial industry, saying that the NSE Graduate Trainee Program has been specially designed to fulfil a demand for specialist skills by providing the appropriate talent fit for the Exchange to achieve its strategic business aspirations.

He noted further that “In the build-up to the Class of 2019, we reviewed over 14,000 applications in 2018, which was a 79 per cent increase from the previous stream in order to select the candidates with the highest potential to excel at the Exchange.”