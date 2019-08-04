ENTERTAINMENT
NTDC Showcases Nigeria’s Tourism Potentials At Berlin
Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage and potentials was on display recently at the first edition of the Nigerian Cultural Day in Berlin.
According to Director General, Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), Folorunsho Coker, the Berlin Cultural Day in Germany was an opportunity to display Nigerian cultural delicacies like food, music, books, fashion, art and literature.
He said, “We must project our culture into the space of other cultures”.
The first edition of the Nigerian cultural day held on July 20, 2019 at Saalchen Holzmarkt centre in Berlin was unique because of the array of Nigeria’s cultural heritage displayed at a global platform.
Meanwhile, NTDC in collaboration with Google Nigeria, launched a Youtube site for promotion of Nigeria’s talents and local artists.
Folorunsho said, “Google Nigeria with the support of NTDC launched the site in such a positive manner that would promote our talents. This would be the beginning of an explosive dimension of Nigerian culture.
“The Youtube and Google Arts and culture are aimed at capturing the best of Nigeria’s Arts in order to create a global awareness. This would help project local and raw talents on global platform, adding that in view of this tourism activities contributes 35 percent of the country’s gross domestic product, GDP, and 20 percent for employment of new opportunities’.
Speaking on Nigerian festivals, the DG said that local festivals must be branded before they can be accepted globally, adding that this can be achieved if state governments create brands for their festivals and create access for tourists.
MOST READ
Kwara: Excitement, Anger Trail Gbemisola Saraki’s Nomination As Minister
NAPTIP Sensitises Stakeholders On Dangers Of Trafficking At IDPs Camp
ITF Donates Equipment To Kogi Communities
Hong Kong Cannot Afford To Be Torn Apart By Reckless Moves
Rape: Akeredolu Demands Prosecution Of Arrested Soldiers
Unknown Gunmen Abduct FUDMA Lecturer
Establish Team To Interface With NEITI, Chairman Urges Governors
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES23 hours ago
2019 Elections Have Been Won And Lost, Presidency Tells Atiku
- COVER STORIES23 hours ago
Prioritising Customers Helps Me Stand Out – Kore
- COVER STORIES23 hours ago
Edo Assembly Gets Court Order Against NASS, DSS
- COVER STORIES23 hours ago
Flood Sweeps Away FCT High Court Director, Kills 5 Kids In Yola
- COVER STORIES23 hours ago
Jega Joins Politics, Settles For PRP
- COVER STORIES23 hours ago
Feast On Dead Whale, Prologue To Plague-infested Future
- POLITICS16 hours ago
Gov Okowa Pays Special Tribute To James Ibori At 61
- CRIME1 hour ago
Our Abductors Demanded N100m, Says Freed RCCG Pastor, Others