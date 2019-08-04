NEWS
NYCN Dissociate Self From Revolution New Protest
The leadership of National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has distance itself from the planned revolution march slated for Monday August 5, 2019.
The Council in a statement signed by its president, Comrade Almustapha Asuku Abdullahi, said exercising rights to freedom of speech, association and assembly should be with decorum.
Abdullahi said the “RevolutionNow Movement” call for mass action across the country against the Federal Government of Nigeria is ill-time and uncalled for and that Nigerian Youth will not be part of any unlawful gathering in the name of revolution.
“At a time when Nigeria is battling with barrage of security challenges no sane or right thinking individual will be instigating the populace against the Government and calling for total short down of Nigeria. We call all security agencies to take charge and not allow any dissidents and foreign agents to draw us back as a nation.
“The RevolutionNow Protest and the Convener are opposite in nature hence it became worrisome and explicitly pertinent for every concern Nigerians to ask several questions, the questionable antecedents and alleged fraudulent AAC National Chairman/Former Presidential Candidate send a big signal which deserve details verification.
“This can be best described as deliberate attempt to destabilise Nigeria and government of President Muhammed Buhari. As such any group of persons collaborating the call for revolution protest is unpatriotic.
He therefore called on youth in general to always be law abiding and not to allow anybody or agents of the fourth columnist to use them as cannon fodder.
While urging the Federal Government to avert and tame any attempt to plug the nation into crisis and civil unrest by “this set of greedy and political jobbers who are perceived to be under sponsorship of the external enemies of our dear nation.”
MOST READ
ADSN Decries Gang Rape Of Female Student
Coalition Of Northern Groups Dissociate North From Planned “Revolution Match”
Take Over CIFI For Kannywood, CBN Urged
Kaduna MOPPAN Lauds El-Rufai On Women Appointment
No Disharmony Between Obaseki And His Family – Family Head
Court Ruling On El-Zakzaky: Kaduna Govt Assures Of Citizens Of Security, Free Movement
Police Nab Notorious Stolen Phones Merchant
MOST POPULAR
- CRIME16 hours ago
Our Abductors Demanded N100m, Says Freed RCCG Pastor, Others
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
IGP Reads Riot Act Over Planned ‘Revolution’ March
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Visa Ban Not Targeted At PMB’s Govt – US
- FEATURES16 hours ago
The Deal That Freed 300 Kidnap Victims In Zamfara
- BUSINESS21 hours ago
Edo Councils To Adopt New Revenue Collection System
- CRIME16 hours ago
Jealous Children Poison Father’s 20-year-old Lover
- POLITICS15 hours ago
Kwara: Excitement, Anger Trail Gbemisola Saraki’s Nomination As Minister
- COLUMNS15 hours ago
Gombe: On The Cusp Of Economic Transformation