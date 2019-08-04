Plateau By-election: Gov. Lalong Congratulates Winner

Governor Simon Lalong has congratulated Mr Yakubu Sanda, member-elect for Pengana Constituency of Plateau State House of Assembly on his victory in the by-election held on Aug. 3.

Lalong in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, said that the victory of Sanda of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was a confirmation of people’s confidence in the APC led adminstration.

He urged the member-elect to ensure that he justified the votes entrusted to him by the people of Pengana.

He commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, election observers and monitors and other stakeholders for working together in ensuring the conduct of a free, fair and credible election.

The governor urged the other candidates who contested in the poll to support the winner for the progress of Pengana Constituency and Plateau.

The final results as announced by Prof. Noel Wannang, the Returning Officer, showed that the APC candidate polled 9,222 votes to beat other candidates.

According to the result, Mr Yakubu Busa Buji of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came second with 7,083 votes.

The election was held in 127 polling units across the seven wards that make up the constituency with over 60, 000 registered voters.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Pengana state constituency by-election was conducted to replace the former occupant, Mr Ezekiel Afon, who died shortly after he was declared winner of the poll in March. (NAN)