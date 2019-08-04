Rape: Akeredolu Demands Prosecution Of Arrested Soldiers

Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has urged the authorities of the Nigerian Army to immediately hand over to the police for urgent prosecution, the soldiers arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a university student at the Akungba-Ikare military checkpoint.

Some soldiers had, on Wednesday evening, at the military checkpoint at Ikare Akoko in Akoko North-East Local Government Area of Ondo State, allegedly raped a female student (name withheld) of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko.

A source informed that the soldiers, who were attached to the Ikare Akoko checkpoint, allegedly raped the lady, a 300-level student at AAUA, while she was returning from the campus.

Reacting to the arrest of the perpetrators by the authorities of the Nigerian Army, however, Governor Akeredolu described the alleged offence as callous, mindless and heart-aching.”

The governor, in a statement issued and signed by the commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo, noted that the presence of the soldiers ought to be a succour to the people, especially the vulnerable, in the face of the heightening wave of violence and insecurity in the country.

According to the statement, “It should be noted that the government of Ondo State under Arakunrin Akeredolu, SAN, shall do all within its powers to fight this bizarre menace of rape in the state.

“Rapists or those who wish to traverse this ignobly desecrating path will find Ondo State too hot as a refuge for such nefarious activities. The government shall be firm and decisive, the governor says.”

Akeredolu, however, saluted the swiftness of the Brigade Commander who ensured the seamless apprehension of those allegedly involved.

While insisting that the suspects must be handed over to the Nigeria Police for immediate prosecution, Akeredolu said the full weight of the law must be tested in this particular case to serve as deterrent to others who seek to undesirably, take advantage of the unprotected.