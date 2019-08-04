Shortest-serving African Female Presidents

Former President of South Africa, Ivy Matsepe-Cassaburi

Ivy Matsepe-Cassaburi served temporarily as the acting President of South Africa when the President and his vice were out of the country for four days in September of 2005. She was also selected by the cabinet to serve as the constitutional and official head of state for an interim period of 14 hours on September 25, 2008.

This was the period between the resignation of the current President Thabo Mbeki and the taking of office by the Kgalema Motlanthe. She was the second Premier of the Free State and South Africa’s Minister of Communications from 1999 until her death.

Ivy Matsepe-Casaburri was born on 18 September 1937 in Kroonstad in the Free State. Her father was a principal, musician and sportsman and her mother was a teacher, and a social and community worker. She completed her primary education in Kroonstad and attended secondary school in Kwa-Zulu Natal. She then obtained her Bachelor of Arts Degree from Fort Hare University and proceeded to teach in KZN for two years.

At the age of 28, she went into exile and would return to South Africa only 25 years later. She first worked in Swaziland as a teacher for at least ten years before she moved to the United States. During her time in exile, she furthered her education.

She went to the United States where she undertook her postgraduate studies. She worked for the United Nations Institute for Namibia as a lecturer and registrar, based in Zimbabwe. She obtained her PhD in Sociology from Rutgers University-New Brunswick.

Ex-President of Gabon, Rose Francine Rogombe

Rose Francine Rogombe served as interim President of Gabon from June 2009 to October 2009 after the death of President Omar Bongo. As President of the Senate at that time, she automatically became the Head of State because she was constitutionally the first in line for presidential succession.

She was a lawyer by profession and a member of the Gabonese Democratic Party (PDG). Rogombé was the first female head of state of Gabon. After her interim presidency, she returned to her post as President of the Senate.

Rose Francine Etomba, a member of the Galwa ethnic group, was born in Lambaréné, French Equatorial Africa (now Gabon), in 1942. After studying in France, she worked as a magistrate in Gabon. She also served in the government as Secretary of State for the Advancement of Women and Human Rights during the 1980s.

She left politics during the transition to multiparty politics in the early 1990s, instead devoting herself to law; she eventually became Vice-President of the Special Criminal Court. In 2007, she received a degree in theology.

In the April 2008 local elections, Rogombé was elected as a municipal councillor in Lambaréné; she was subsequently elected as a Senator from Lambaréné in the January 2009 Senate election. Following the latter election, she was elected as President of the Senate on 16 February 2009, receiving the support of 90 of the 99 Senators who voted.

Rogombé, who was nicknamed the “iron lady”, was a somewhat obscure figure when President Bongo effectively selected her to become President of the Senate, and her selection reportedly surprised many in the PDG leadership.

Despite her relative obscurity, she was reportedly familiar with the operation of political power in Gabon, being close to Bongo and a friend of the family of Georges Rawiri, a prominent politician who became President of the Senate before his death in 2006.

Former President of Mauritius, Agnes Monique Ohsan Bellepeau

Agnes Monique Ohsan Bellepeau was the Acting President of Mauritius from March 31, 2012 – July 21, 2012. This was the transition period between the resignation of the current President Anerood Jugnauth to the inauguration of the new President Kailash Purryag.

She served again as Acting President between the resignation of Purryag and the inauguration of the new President, Ameenah Gurib from May 29, 2015 – June 5, 2015.

Monique Ohsan Bellepeau was a journalist and a news announcer on the national TV channel, the Mauritius Broadcasting Corporation.

She won the parliamentary elections and was appointed as Vice President on 12 November 2010 following the death of Vice President Angidi Chettiar. She was elected unanimously by all members of the National Assembly to be become the first female Vice President of Mauritius. Ohsan Bellepeau was a member of the Mauritian Labor Party and later became the President of the Party. She is the daughter of Bartholomée Ohsan, who was a founding member of the party.

On 30 March 2012, Mauritius president Anerood Jugnauth resigned after a feud with the country’s Prime Minister, leaving the Presidential chair to Vice-President Ohsan Bellepeau. She was succeeded as President by Kailash Purryag on 21 July 2012.

On 29 May 2015, President Kailash Purryag resigned, leaving the presidential chair again to Vice-president Ohsan Bellepeau. She was succeeded as President by Ameenah Gurib on 5 June 2015.

Ex-President of Burundi, Slyvie Kiningi

The first female President in Africa was Slyvie Kiningi. She was the Prime Minister of Burundi from February 10, 1993 to October 7, 1994. During this period, she served as the acting President of the country from October 27, 1993 to February 5, 1994 when the incumbent President Melchior Ndadaye was shot together with 6 of his officials.

After his death, Kiningi gathered 15 ministers to continue to govern the country. Thus, technically making her the first female president on the continent.

Kinigi was born in 1953 in a family in the countryside of Burundi. Her father was a merchant and her mother cultivated the soil and kept the house. Sylvie was the third of six children. The oldest was a girl and had to help her mother, but Sylvie was allowed to go to a Belgian school for girls run by nuns.

She received both primary and secondary education and afterwards went to the then-capital, Bujumbura, to study economics. At 19 years old she married one of the professors and had four children, but continued her studies.

She was also engaged in the women’s organization of the governing Tutsi party and managed to get laws changed and economic and social measures implemented for women. She headed the group in the capital and was a member of the national executive board of the women’s branch.

After Kinigi graduated from Burundi University, she got a job in Burundi’s central bank and at the same time taught at the university. In the bank she was promoted and was given responsibility for research and studies. In 1991, she became adviser to the prime minister and was responsible for reducing military expenditures and carrying out an economic reform program.

There was armed conflict between Hutus and Tutsis until 1993. Then elections were organized as a transition to democracy. To great surprise, the leader of the opposition Melchior Ndadaye was elected President of Burundi.

He appointed a cabinet with two-thirds Hutu and one-third Tutsi members. Sylvie Kinigi became Prime Minister. This was part of an effort to build unity between Burundi’s two ethnic groups — Ndadaye was Hutu, and wished to decrease Tutsi hostility to his administration by appointing a Tutsi as Prime Minister. Kinigi stated that reconciliation would be her highest priority.

On 21 October, however, President Ndadaye and six of his ministers were killed by Tutsi insurgents. This marked the beginning of the Burundi Civil War, with widespread ethnic violence breaking out. Kinigi and other senior government figures took refuge in the French embassy, and survived the chaos.

After a few days, Kinigi managed to gather together 15 of the 22 ministers to continue to govern, effectively being the acting President. Her position was bolstered when Pierre Buyoya and Jean Baptiste Bagaza, former military presidents, gave their support to her government.