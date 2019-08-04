Tackling Mental Health Among IDPs In Borno

Francis Okoye writes on the mental state of IDPs in Maiduguri and roles humanitarian organizations are playing to help victims of decade of indigency to recover.

Concerns is as always for the displaced people in Borno, who suffer the consequences of the violence that has affected the state for so many years.

The testimonies that have been shared by some of the victims raise awareness about the impact that the long lasting conflict is having on the mental health of the population in Pulka, in Gwoza local government area of Borno state.

The conflict, the poor living conditions and the lack of protection are exacerbating people’s acute mental health needs.

Desperate living conditions and lack of protection in Pulka is worsening the situation in the affected area.

There is an urgent need for reinforcement of the humanitarian response in Pulka.

Life in Pulka is anything but easy. The town is closed to the frontline of the conflict between the military and non-state armed groups that have devastated northeast Nigeria in the past decade.

Of its population of around 71,000, more than 40,000 are people who have been displaced from their homes elsewhere in Borno state. With no civil authorities present, Pulka is completely controlled by the military.

People’s movements are limited to a short distance beyond the town’s perimeter to farm, but many people do not feel safe going even that far.

The inhabitants’ most basic needs, especially for shelter, clean water and sanitation, are not properly covered. Some 12,000 displaced people are currently staying in Pulka’s ‘transit camp’, some of them living in the open for months on end. They are surviving on less than three litres of water each day, far below the 15-20 litres of water per person per day recommended by international humanitarian standards for emergencies.

Mohammed Abba, aged 50, fled his village, along with his two wives and 10 children, after it was taken over by an armed group, leaving behind everything he owned.

His family are now in Monguno, while Abba is 200 km to the south, in Pulka’s camp number four. When Abba arrived in Pulka, he felt very alone and was despondent at having to depend on aid for his survival. “[I felt] heaviness on my chest, as if my heart was swelling up,” says Abba. “I was doing too much thinking – sometimes I’d just be shedding tears – and I found it difficult to sleep at night.

“When I eventually found sleep, I always dreamt of my nine relatives who were killed in front of us by armed men in Nguroseye before we fled the town.”

The traumatic experiences that Abba went through have brought on mental health problems, for which he is receiving support from MSF – one of the 1,863 people to receive mental health and psychosocial support from MSF, Doctors Without Boarders in Pulka between January and June this year.

Twenty-year-old Mamma Mohammed was threatened, locked up and forced into marriage by members of an armed group. Pregnant, she finally escaped to the town of Pulka, in northeastern Nigeria’s Borno state, where she is staying in a camp for displaced people.

Mamma Mohammed is now recovering from her traumatic experiences with the support of MSF’s mental health and

psychosocial support team. This is her story.

“I was at home with my father and younger brothers when they invaded Mubi. The town was in chaos as people ran for their lives. But my father, being an old man, said he wasn’t going to run or leave the town. I had no choice but to stay at home with him and my little brothers, because our mother wasn’t there, and there was nobody else to look after them.

“When the armed youths came to our house and saw us there, they told me that I had to marry one of them. I told them no, because I couldn’t leave my father, who is old, and because my little brothers wouldn’t be able to look after him.

“That wasn’t their concern, they said, insisting that if I didn’t marry one of them, they’d kill my father. That was how I was forced into marriage with a member of their group; then they took me along with them to the bush.

“My life in the bush was another word for hardship. My husband, who I married against my will, later abandoned the group’s way of life and beliefs by escaping to a nearby town. He was killed later when he came back to the bush to take me away from there.

“After they killed him, they wanted to marry me off to another member of the group, but I refused and so they locked me in a room for a week. I was poorly fed during my week-long imprisonment, and soon after my release I was married off to someone else.

“After this marriage, I became so sick that I took to bed for about a month, with no one taking care of me. But I was lucky in that an old woman noticed what I was going through and decided to take me to her house, where she looked after me.

“While I was with the old lady, I recovered from my sickness, but I had no peace of mind because I was on the armed group’s watchlist.

“It was raining on the night we left. I didn’t even think of taking anything with me – and anyway we had nothing worth taking. We escaped without even slippers on our feet.

“When we arrived in Pulka, I had little clothing on. My feet were swollen and riddled with puncture-marks from thorns. I was so tired and sick that I felt dizzy when I stood up; at other times it felt like there was a blackout as my eyes could only see darkness.

“I was taken to the hospital, where I met an MSF mental health worker. He has been so helpful and given me lots of advice. My condition has greatly improved since I came here.

“When I first arrived, my body was ashen white.Now I regularly take baths, eat well and sleep soundly – I am back to my normal life. I am so grateful to the staff here who are taking care of us and making sure that our lives can get back to normal.

I don’t think I’ll be able to return to my home town to live with my people again, because of the problem of stigma, but I hope I can visit them often. Pulka is my new home.”

With no hopes for victims, a team of -Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), Doctors Without Borders have come to the rescue, treating an increasing number of patients, while stakeholders are saying that there is the need for more organisations to come in.