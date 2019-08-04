Take Over CIFI For Kannywood, CBN Urged

Central Bank of Nigeria has been urged to take over control of the Creative Industry Financing Initiative (CIFI) in order to subsidize the difficult criteria sanctioned by commercial banks in Nigeria, so that the Hausa Film Industry (Kannywood) practitioners can access the loan facility.

This was made public by a veteran Kannywood actor and former interim president of the prestigious Motion Picture Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MOPPAN), Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammed Mandawari, in a press statement during this weekend.

Mandawari said, “I appeal to development banks like; Bank of Industry, Nexim, etc to please intervene in this situation and persuade the Central Bank of Nigeria to divert such an amount to their control in order to subsidize the criteria for the practitioners to access the loan.

“Going by the conditions laid down by most of the commercial banks, I come to realize that the conditions may not be favorable to most of the Hausa Film producers, perhaps the commercial Banks consider our Nollywood counter part who seems to be (financially) stronger.”

In a communique was released few months ago, after a joint meeting between the Central Bank of Nigeria and a bankers’ committee which announced the intention of the CBN to offer the sum of two hundred billion Naira soft loan to the creative industry like Kannywood, and the whole idea of the long term loan is to encourage job opportunity to the teaming youths, and it is titled: Creative Industry Financing Initiative.

It was as a result of this development that some of the film production companies under Kannywood started approaching their bankers to access the loan.

Mandawari, who is also the Managing Director/CEO of IMZAT Media Limited, laments that, “a loan scheme that is specifically introduced by the federal government to support the growing industry like ours; turn to be a normal bank loan which is profit oriented only, how can they demand the sum of 20 milion Naira as equity or rather collateral? I strongly believe that most of Kannywood production companies whom are about to collapse due to many factors may not fullfil such requirements to access the facility.

“Our economy is in bad shape due to challenges from many forces; these include among others; pirates whom have been utilizing our products to run their illegal business.

“We are also facing another challenge from the regulatory agencies whom are imposing various taxes without considering our economic status.

“Another challenge is that Investors in this part of the country are not willing to enter into film business; perhaps because they lack knowledge about the economic potentials of the sector.”