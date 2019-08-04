TETFUND Relives Hope For Relevant Education

Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) was established by amendment Act of 2011 as an intervention Agency to assist government fund the development of infrastructure in all public tertiary institutions in a sustainable manner. Originally known as Education Trust Fund (ETF) until its amendment, the fund remains the most pragmatic source of funding education in the country.

TETFUND derives its revenue from the 2 per cent Education Tax from Companies collected on its behalf by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS). The law as amended specified Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education as potential beneficiaries of the fund. This however excludes the private institutions. Although there are agitations from some quarters that some form of intervention be extended to private tertiary institutions, the situation has remained the same perhaps until the TETFUND Law is amended.

In the last few years, under the present Executive Secretary, Professor Suleiman Elias Bogoro the emphasis on infrastructure has shifted to manpower development. The reasoning is that it is not just the buildings, the classrooms or the furniture’s that provide the needed knowledge. Acquisition of relevant skills, knowledge and qualifications are all fundamental necessities.

Consequently, the funds CEO, Professor Bogoro has moved in with the vision of taking Research and Development (R & D) into the full time component of the fund. It is obvious that this initiative have broadly changed the mindset of tertiary institution managers. Hitherto, the expectation was to wait for the usual ‘Federal Allocation’ from TETFUND for contract award for purposes of building, renovating and providing furniture’s etc. Yet as the citadel of knowledge, Universities and other tertiary institutions are supposed to provide market – driven research findings for industries and proffer solutions to the challenges of the societal needs.

It is therefore gratifying that TETFUND under Bogoro is giving strong support to Research and Development (R & D) as a key to the industrial, technological and economic growth of the nation. To activate this process fully, TETFUND has renamed its Department of Research Support Services which was providing skeletal fund for research services to Department of Research, Development and Centre of Excellence.

According to the fund, the idea is to enhance research capacity and capability in Public Tertiary Institutions, support Research – Industry linkage and ensure the institutionalization of Research and Development in all the beneficiary institutions. There is no doubt that in 21st Centaury economy R&D is the key to the industrial and socio-economic growth of any nation. It is heartwarming therefore that TETFUND is spear-heading this development.

One of the troubles of the Nigerian economy is its dependence on oil as a major source of revenue. However, as a non-renewable resource, oil cannot be relied upon as the soul of the economy. More so that a lot of its impact is dependent on market forces. Tertiary, institutions should therefore brace up to the TETFUND challenge of living up to the 21st Centaury knowledge by providing alternative sources of revenue through research-based activities and reverse the trend. What this means is that attention should be focused on scholarly works with content and relevance.

Currently, TETFUND intervention covers 214 Public Tertiary Educational Institutions (PTE’s). This include 81 Universities, 64 Polytechnics and 69 Colleges of Education across the country. Professor Bogoro who staged a comeback as the Executive Secretary of the Fund January this year has consistently not hidden his vision of giving Research and Development a pride of place in our Tertiary Education System. This vision he has expounded in all his interaction with the institution managers. About N5 billion is set aside by the TETFUND Board for research purposes.

He believes that ‘national growth and competitiveness (in the context of a globalized economy) depends very much on continuous technological improvement and innovation driven by a well-organized vibrant Research and Development system’.

The erudite Professor of Animal Science from the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) appears to have the strong support of the Federal Government and the National University Commission (NUC) in this project. The government is desirous of a paradigm shift from a mono economy to a knowledge based economy and so anything that could give impetus to this desire is welcome.

The PTE’s on their part feel more challenged by the new focus and have been turning in proposals for possible research grants by TETFUND. According to the Fund, over 133 Research Proposals have received approval from the Board. This is a healthy development both for the academic community and the nation in general.

One area of research focus should be agriculture. In the wake of farmers/herders clashes and the search for alternative means of livestock production and modern commercial agriculture, the emphasis by TETFUND on Research and Development by Tertiary Institutions is a welcome development.

This effort can be complemented by industries. Just set aside funds for research support and expand access to funding education in the country. Yet there is still need to expand carrying capacity of existing institutions in the country. With about 1.9 million candidates in the 2019 JAMB list alone, it is obvious that existing institutions in the country is still inadequate when placed against the huge number of young Nigerians seeking admission into these instructions.

The resultant effect of this inadequacy is the exodus of young Nigerians seeking admission in other countries especially neighbouring West Africa with its attendant adverse consequences.

In the main the Bogoro led TETFUND is reliving hope for the country’s education system that had been largely lethargic and unproductive.

– Oparah, wrote from Abuja.