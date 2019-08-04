CRIME
Unknown Gunmen Abduct FUDMA Lecturer
Unknown gunmen in Kaduna, yesterday, have abducted a lecturer with the Federal University, Dutsinma (FUDMA), in Katsina State, Abubakar Idris.
This was contained in a press release signed by the command’s public relations officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo.
According to Sabo, “we received information, yesterday, through the divisional police officer (DPO), Barnawa division, Kaduna at 0100 hours, that he received a distress call informing him that two unidentified persons had abducted one Abubakar Idris.
“Two unidentified persons gained entry into the residence of one Abubakar Idris at No 41A Lawal Aliyu Road in Barnawa and forced him to enter his Ash coloured BMW Car with Registration number not yet known and zoomed off to unknown destination.”
DSP Sabo explained that immediately the information was received, patrol teams led by the DPO quickly moved to the scene but the hoodlums had already escaped with the victim.
“Investigation later revealed that the victim was likely to have been trailed by the hoodlums while returning home at about 0100 hours,” he said.
The Command is currently making efforts to apprehend the fleeing suspected criminals and rescue the victim.
