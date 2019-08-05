PHOTO GALLARY

Connect with us
  1. L-R: Vice Chancellor, Kwara State University, Malete, Prof. AbdulRasheed Na’Allah presenting a portrait picture of the Executive Secretary TETFund, Prof. Suleiman Elias Bogoro to him, with them is the Director of Finance & Investment (TETFund), Alhaji Saidu Idris during the official commissioning of the Present Muhammadu Buhari’s Main Library Complex, KWASU.
  2. L-R: The Deputy Governor of Kwara State, Dr Kayode Alabi, Executive Secretary TETFund, Prof. Suleiman Elias Bogoro and the Vice Chancellor, Kwara State University, Malete, Prof. AbdulRasheed Na’Allah during the official commissioning of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s Main Library Complex, KWASU.3. His Excellency, the Deputy Governor of Kwara State, Dr Kayode Alabi and the Executive Secretary TETFund, Prof. Suleiman Elias Bogoro having a chat during the commissioning ceremony of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s Main Library Complex, KWASU.

    4. An aerial view of the President Muhammadu Buhari Main Library Complex, Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, Kwara State.

5. Front view of the President Muhammadu Buhari Main Library Complex, Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, Kwara State.

