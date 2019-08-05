786,453 Benefit From CSDP In Kogi

The general manager, Kogi State Community and Social Development Project, (CSDP), Malam Momoh Dauda, has said 266 projects have been completed in 177 communities under the World Bank assisted initiative in the state.

He told journalists at the end of a three-day study tour of CSDP programme in Minna, Niger State, that no fewer than 786,453 people benefited from the various projects undertaken in the affected communities.

Dauda explained that the Agency has deployed about N200 million to support communities in nine local government areas ravaged by flood in 2018.

He listed the local government areas that benefited to include, Lokoja, Omala, Igalamela-Odolu, Ajaokuta, Ibaji and Bassa.

According to him , the various interventions enjoyed by communities which CSDA is focusing was made possible by the timely release of counterpart fund by the state government.

He explained that CSDA has been able to access N500 million each year after the state had meet the counterpart obligation of N100 million yearly.

He declare “As we speak the alert of N200 million counterpart from the state government for the 2018/2019 has just entered,” .

The national coordinator, Federal Project Support Unit (FPSU), Abuja, Dr Abdulkarim Obaje said Niger and Kogi are among the leading states in terms of draw-down under the CSDP.

He said the CSDP has a total portfolio of $415 million approved for its implementation in Nigeria, adding that the amount includes $200 million that was expended under the original CSDP which ended in 2014.

Obaje disclosed that the second phase , known as CSDP Additional Financing has $140 million envelope.