Akeredolu’s Wife Stages Walk Against Rape In Army Uniform Thursday

Wife of Ondo State governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu will on Thursday, stage a walk against rape in army uniform tagged “1 Million-Woman Protest March”.

The protest is against the alleged rape committed by an army officer in Ondo State.

The walk is to take off from NEPA roundabout car park at 7 am, with series of messages and campaigns against rape in the State, it will route through Shoprite to Federal Secretariat and to the CP’s office at the police headquarters where it would terminate.

Arabinrin in a statement by her Press Secretary, Miss Tobiloba Fademi, appealed to government functionaries, political leaders, traditional leaders, law enforcement agents, non- governmental organisations and civil societies, journalists, women organisations and all stakeholders to join the walk and campaign against rape in the society, particularly in Ondo State where incidents of rape had been on the increase day by day.

She also called for stiffer penalty against rapists, noting that the menace is becoming alarming and an embarrassment to well-meaning citizens of the state.

Therefore, there is need for collective efforts to stem its spread, so as to safeguard the dignity of the girl – child and womanhood.

It could be recalled that the wife of the governor recently staged various protest within and outside the state against rape, including media campaigns, where she as well called for speedy prosecution of perpetrators of rape and palliative measures to console the victims.