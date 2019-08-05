WORLD
Art Stolen By Nazis Returned To Heirs Of Jewish Couple
Nine works of art, stolen from a Jewish couple before they were sent to their deaths in a Nazi concentration camp, were returned to the representatives of their heirs in Munich on Monday.
“This is an important contribution to confronting Nazi history,’’ Bavarian Arts Minister, Bernd Sibler said as five paintings, three colour engravings and a wooden table with ivory relief, which once belonged to Julius/Semaya Davidsohn, were handed over.
“Hardy Langer, who accepted the works on behalf of the heirs, expressed thanks for this act of justice,’’ Langer said.
“The works will be sold to a collector.
“The Nazi Secret State Police (Gestapo) seized the works in November 1938 from the couple, who had lived in Munich since 1917.’’
The Davidsohns were deported to Theresienstadt, now Terezin in the Czech Republic, where Julius Davidsohn died in August 1942.
Semaya Davidsohn was murdered in April 1943.
The works ended up in the Bavarian state collections in 1955, the restitution was the 15th by the Bavarian state collections since 1998.
