Bayelsa 2019: Prosecute Perpetrators Of Election Violence, FG Urged

As the Bayelsa State gubernatorial elections draw close, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), SING Foundation has called on the security operatives and government to prosecute perpetrators of election violence.

In a statement by its Media and Communications Manager, Chika Onyesi, the group said following the recurrent records of electoral violence, voter intimidation; wanton destruction of voting materials and killing of innocent citizens in the state with no evident punishment for offenders, government should take action.

According to her, “After the March 2019 presidential elections, two persons were reported dead in Nembe, Bayelsa State, while 16 deaths were also recorded in Rivers state with a dozen others sustaining injuries of various degrees. SING Nigeria called the attention of government to the violent incidents that occurred during that election leading to the destruction of properties and deaths of innocent citizens including, Dr Ferry Gberegbe, a party collation agent in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The group added that in order to ensure a violent free gubernatorial election in Bayelsa State, all allegations of violence in past elections be investigated and culpable persons in accordance with the rule of law, be brought to book.

“INEC must ensure that it is not influenced by any external factors; its activities must be objective and guided by its statutory laws for an effective and smooth electoral process. Politicians must endeavor to discourage the violent actions of overzealous supporters and dissuade from using youths as thugs during the elections,” she added.

She further called on the international and local election observers must ensure an honest scrutiny of the electoral process and an unbiased report of events as they unfold.