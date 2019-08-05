Borno Disowns Fake Commissioners’ Portfolio Circulating On Social Media

Members of the general public, particularly residents of Borno State and other concerned stakeholders have been advised to disregard in totality, a fake list currently circulating through the social media, indicating false allocation of ministries to commissioner-nominees recently screened by the Borno State House of Assembly.

A statement issued to newsmen yesterday in Maiduguri by Mallam Isa Gusau, special adviser on Public Relations and Strategy to Governor Babagana Umara Zulum , said, “For the avoidance of doubt, the public is reminded that while all the nominees are yet to be sworn-in, the normal tradition in Borno as it is in most states, is for commissioners to be sworn-in to assume official status before their ministries are announced.

“ The Governor of Borno State, Professor, Engr Babagana Umara Zulum will soon approve a date for swearing-in of commissioners and special advisers, following which portfolios to be determined by him, shall be made public.

“ Those in the habit of misleading the public for the purpose of mischief and confusion are advised to desist any further.

“ Residents are also advised to look forward to all government announcements first emanating from official sources and the established media”.