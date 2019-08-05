Connect with us
Borno Disowns Fake Commissioners’ Portfolio Circulating On Social Media

Members of the general public, particularly residents of Borno State and other concerned stakeholders have been advised to disregard in totality, a fake list currently circulating through the social media, indicating false allocation of ministries to commissioner-nominees recently screened by the Borno State House of Assembly.

A statement issued  to newsmen yesterday in Maiduguri by Mallam Isa Gusau, special adviser on Public Relations and Strategy to Governor Babagana Umara Zulum , said, “For the avoidance of doubt, the public is reminded that while all the nominees are yet to be sworn-in, the normal tradition in Borno as it is in most states, is for commissioners to be sworn-in to assume official status before their ministries are announced.

“ The Governor of Borno State, Professor, Engr Babagana Umara Zulum will soon approve a date for swearing-in of commissioners and special advisers, following which portfolios to be determined by him, shall be made public.

“ Those in the habit of misleading the public for the purpose of mischief and confusion are advised to desist any further.

“ Residents are also advised to look forward to all government announcements first emanating from official sources and the established media”.

