CCD Engages Stakeholders On Anti-Corruption

The Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD) has extended its consultations to stakeholders including persons with disabilities for conscription into anti-corruption fight through ‘#UpRight4Nigeria; Stand against Corruption Campaign’, in Kaduna State.

The Campaign which is being implemented through a UKAid funded project on Strengthening Citizens Resistance against Prevalence of Corruption (SCRAP-C) is aimed at contributing to a reduction in corruption as a result of changing public attitudes that increasingly disapprove of corrupt activities.

Speaking during the programme, the commissioner for Human Services and Social Development, Hon.Hafsat Mohammed Baba represented by the director of Rehabilitation, Ali Haruna Yakasaai described the meeting as apt, stressing that corruption leads to war and insecurity.

He disclosed that the state government had in place law against street begging and hawking and process and strategies for implementation and enforcement of the law is on the way.

Also speaking, Superintendent Murtala Bello who represented the State Commissioner, Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) Shehu Yahaya commended CCD for championing the corruption war against the PLWD. He said the disabled people also have a role to play in ensuring a corrupt free society.

Earlier in his opening remark, the executive director, Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD) Mr. David O. Anyaele represented by the focal officer, SCRAP C Mrs Peace Ezekiel said, the CCD wants to see to the possibility of how the Disability Act can be signed into law in Kaduna State.

He averred that if the bill is signed into law in the state, it will help reduce all forms of discrimination against people with disability.

Mr Anyaele frowned at the non inclusion of people with disability in the ministerial appointees of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said, CCD is committed to strengthening the capacity of organisations of persons with disabilities in Nigeria to contribute to the fight against corruption in Nigeria. This, according to him informed the project, which is currently running in South East-Enugu State, South South- Akwa Ibom State, North-West Kano State and Kaduna State as the project will also be lunched among organisations of persons with disabilities in South West- Lagos State.

“Kaduna State is considered as very key in North-West and the entire northern region hence the importance of brining the project to Kaduna State, while encouraging the participants to make their voices heard on the fight against corruption as they are the most hit by the effect of corruption in our society;

“The disability of some of them today was as a result of corruption as resource meant for healthcare services has been diverted for personal use by persons in authority.”

While expressing worries on how corruption is being fought now by the government, Mr. Anyaele called on persons with disabilities to join forces with other relevant CSOs to speak against corruption, and engage in campaign activities to promote anti-corruption in our society.

He also encouraged the participants to stand against corruption through refusal to participate in corrupt practices; refuse to give or take bribe, gratification before carrying out services; to uphold the value of honesty, integrity, transparency and hardwork.

He further encouraged the participants to leverage on Disability Act to demand accountability from policy makers as a means to mitigate corruption in our society.

On his part, JONAPWD chairman in Kaduna State, Suleiman Abdulazeez expressed the appreciation of the disability community for considering Kaduna State as one of the focal states for the project.

He stressed that corruption is endemic and has eaten deep into the system with negative effect on persons with disabilities.