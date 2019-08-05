Civil Service As Engine Of Growth

Until recently, the story of the Nigerian Civil service is synonymous with the story of the country itself, riddled with all the ills plaguing the nation – corruption, nepotism, cronyism and the like. But on coming to power in 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari, as part of his anti-corruption agenda, commenced a process of repositioning that crucial unit of the Executive Arm of government to enable it to be part of the change mantra.

The appointment of Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita added zest to the whole programme of making the civil service play its assigned role in government business. She immediately on assumption of duty packaged the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (2017-2020) which was approved by the Federal Executive Council. It comprised a three-year strategic plan to reposition the Nigerian Federal Civil Service in eight priority areas identified and selected based on their potential for impact in the short-term and their relevance to the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) of the Buhari administration.

The plan was conceived and articulated as a system designed to turn the federal civil service into a vehicle for national development. The FCSSIP strategy is intended, among others, to re-design and re-launch the three core-training modules – Leadership Enhancement and Development Programme, as a top talent programme, and to institutionalize performance management, piloting tools and introducing non-monetary recognition.

The thinking behind the strategy is for it to drive innovation in service aimed at reducing cost of governance and increasing revenue generation. Recently, also, the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSOF) launched SMAT P, a Structured Mandatory Training Programme where a first batch of 1500 civil servants would receive over three weeks training that will cover the entire service. This is in keeping with the dictum: if you don’t train them, don’t blame them. However, to ensure that civil servants take the training programme seriously, a successful participation in the exercise will become a prerequisite for promotion within the service. It is understandable that the government is stressing capacity building aimed at exposing the civil servants to new and modern ways of doing things to achieve different but positive result in service delivery.

In addition to initiatives being put in place to re-position the civil service and make it more efficient and innovative is the re-introduction of induction training for new intakes. This newspaper is of the view that the decision will undoubtedly enhance motivation and performance of new entrants into the service.

To demonstrate his commitment to this effort to ensure that government business runs smoothly, President Buhari has been quite supportive of these initiatives as enunciated by the leadership of the Civil Service. He has continued to make available funds needed to execute the programmes and other implementation processes.

In our opinion, an effective civil service is one that plays according to laid down rules and regulations. It is pertinent to note that some of the civil service rules have history that dates back to the colonial era hence the urgent need to carry out a fundamental review to bring them to conform with demands of modern and democratic Nigeria. In doing this, the President is aware of the inherent benefits of a remodelled civil service expected to contribute effectively to the delivering of the mandate of his administration.

But as a Greek philosopher once said, the only constant in life is change and for a bureaucracy to be competent and efficient in service delivery, it must be amenable to change, positive change. Sadly, for some reasons related to the fear of the unknown, there is a tendency on the part of a section of the service to resist change essentially because of its potential to change the status quo. In the case of the administration, getting the personnel to embrace change is, without doubt, an intangible achievement that many critics of government underplay. It is not easy to reform an institution where the stakeholders are hostile to change.

It is from this perspective that we commend the Head of Service particularly for bringing about a change in work ethos and eliminating certain negative institutionalised attitudes of civil servants. Hers, in our opinion, is a transformational leadership that is gradually yielding fruits. As noted earlier, the civil service is reflective of the larger Nigerian society. The efforts of government to reform and revive the bureaucracy can only succeed if Nigerians themselves embrace and promote virtues of hard work, integrity and timely service. It must also be realised that the transformation of a hitherto decadent system takes some time and requires the support of all Nigerians. The President and, indeed, the Head of Service owe it as a duty to put in place the Civil Service that can truly serve the nation for the simple inexorable reason that an efficient civil service is the engine of growth and development of any society.