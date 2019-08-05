Connect with us
LAW

Court Okays EFCC’s Request To Freeze Bauchi State Govt. Account

Published

35 mins ago

on

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Monday, granted the EFCC’s prayer to freeze the FCMB Operational Account number: 0998552074 of the Bauchi State government

The judge, which adjourned the matter to Sept.3, urged the commission to put the party concern on notice of the order within 21 days

 

