Crime: Stakeholders Advocate Building Of More Prisons

Stakeholders in the Administrative of Justice have called for the building of more prisons rather than talking about prison decongestion due to the crime rate and spate of violence in the society.

The group also advocated for a seminar for the Investigating officers of all the Law Agencies in Nigeria for them to be aware of their roles under the Act/Law.

At a meeting held in Akure, the state capital, under the umbrella of CLEEN Foundation, Ondo State chapter, they also stressed the need to separate convict on minor/misdemeanor offenses from convict of capital offenses.

The Resource Person and the current Nigeria Bar Association Chairman of Akure Branch, NBA, Olawale Daniel, stressed the need for the introduction of video recording of a suspect’s statement at the Police Station.

According to him, this will save them from any mistake while obtaining a suspect’s statement.