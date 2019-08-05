Ganduje, Egwu Bag Fedpoly Fellowship Award

The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and the former Governor of Ebonyi State, Dr Sam Egwu and two other dignitaries have been penciled to receive the honourary fellowship awards of the Federal Polytechnic, Ado Ekiti.

Other distinguished and eminent Nigerians to be conferred with the award are Chief Best man Anekwe, who is the Chairman of the NIPCO Plc and an accomplished Alumnus of the institution, Otunba Femi Ogumleye.

The Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr. Dayo Hephzibar Oladebeye, disclosed this during a pre -convocation press conference heralding the combined 17th convocation ceremonies of the institution slated for Saturday, August 10, 3019.

Oladebeye said the awards would be conferred on Ganduje who is a former governing council chairman of the institution and Egwu, a serving Senator representing Ebonyi North for their immense contribution to the development of education in the country.

He said a total of 16, 786 graduands of 2013/2014, 2014/2015, 2015/2016, 2016/2017, 2017/2018 of the institution will be conferred with the National Diploma and Higher National Diploma honours during the occasion.

Speaking on the achievement of the management of the institution in the last one nineteen months, the Rector said part of the outstanding N350 million cooperative deduction and arrears of CONTEDISS 15 salary have been paid to the workers, thereby engendering industrial harmony.

He added that the institution, had signed Memorandum of Understanding with the Federal University, Oye Ekiti on Degree Top Up/Conversion degree programmes in the Faculties of Social Sciences, Business Management, Agriculture, Engineering and Science.

The institution according to him was equally sustaining and expanding its collaboration with Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo State, for the running of Engineering(B.Eng), (B.Sc) in Faculties of Agric and Science.