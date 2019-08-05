Go And Be Inaugurated Like Bauchi Lawmakers, Group Urges Dissident Edo Members-Elect

Concerned Citizens of Edo State, an umbrella body comprised of trade associations, youth and professional groups, market women among others, has urged the dissident members-elect of Edo House of Assembly, currently in Abuja, to follow the example set by Bauchi State lawmakers and present themselves for inauguration.

According to the group, “We read with delight, news report of the inauguration of the factional lawmakers in Bauchi State. We laud their maturity and recommend similar bold and people-spirited move for our Edo members-elect.”

Chairman, Edo State chapter of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Sunny Osayande, said: “We advise the 12 Edo House of Assembly members-elect currently in Abuja to put aside sentiment and come forward to be inaugurated so that they can assume their law-making function for which they were elected.”

He noted that the absence of the 12 members-elect from the activities of the inaugurated Edo State House of Assembly is denying those that voted for them representation in the Assembly.

The State Chairman of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Odion Olaye, said “These members-elect were elected to represent their various constituencies in the Edo House of Assembly. But their absence means that the issues that affect people in their constituencies are not mentioned, highlighted or debated on the floor of the assembly.”

Lamenting the development, state chairman of butchers association, Akere Odigie, noted, “This is bad for our democracy. We urge the members-elect to put the interest of the voters, who stood in the sun and rain to elect them, ahead of personal squabbles.”

Recall that two people had emerged speakers of the Bauchi State House of Assembly during an inauguration that held on June 20.

Abubakar Suleiman was elected speaker by a faction of the house which was presided over by the clerk at the assembly complex, while Damina was elected by another faction outside the complex.

Reports said the factions were said to have buried their differences as their inauguration was presided over by Danlami Kawule, the deputy speaker of the house.