NEWS
Gov. El-Rufa’i Swears-In 13 New Permanent Secretaries
Gov. Nasir El-Rufa’i of Kaduna State, on Monday, directed the 13 new Permanent Secretaries for the state civil service to deliver on their mandates in line with the vision of his administration.
The governor said after the swearing-in of the permanent secretaries that as technocrats, they must guide commissioners of their respective ministries to function efficiently and effectively.
He also called on them to bring their professionalism to bear in delivering quality services to the people of Kaduna state.
The 13 permanent secretaries include Adamu Mansur, Human Services and Social Development; Nuhu Buzun, Public Service; Abdullahi Sani, SUBEB; Stephen Joseph, Environment; Ibrahim Jere, Establishment and Training, and Mahmoud Yamusa, Planning and Budget.
Others are Chris Umar, Justice; Habiba Shekarau, Civil Service Commission; Musa Adamu, Ministry of Local Government,; Murtala Dabo, Finance; Mahmoud Shuaibu, Health; Umar Ibrahim, Political Matters, and Umma Ahmed, Quality Assurance.
