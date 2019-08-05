NEWS
Gunmen Kill Police Inspector In Ondo
There was tension, anxiety and fear in Ise Isua Akoko area of Ondo State on Monday when an Inspector of Police identified as Lasisi was shot dead by unknown gunmen.
The deceased who was attached to Isua Divisional Police Division was shot dead along Ise-Isua road during an official assignment.
He was said to be on surveillance on the road because of kidnappers and armed robbers.
Another Police Sergeant who accompanied the late Inspector narrowly escaped.
It was gathered that his gun was equally carted away by his assailant.
Efforts to speak with the Divisional Police Officer DPO for Isua Akoko, Olowoyo Akinbode, a Superintendent of Police was not successful but the corpse of the police officer had been deposited at Ipe Akoko general hospital mortuary while police are combing the bush to arrest the hoodlums.
MOST READ
#RevolutionNow: NANS Urge PMB On More Welfare Programmes, Slam Group
OML 54: Host Communities Deny Writing Petition Against Oil Firm
Heavy Rain Render Many Homeless In Ado, Nasarawa State
Gunmen Kill Police Inspector In Ondo
Champion Innovation In Transport Technology, Engineers Urged
Herbalist’s Wife Delivers Triplets After 4 Children
“Lear, Collective Blight On Nigeria”
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS24 hours ago
Court Ruling On El-Zakzaky: Kaduna Govt Assures Of Citizens Of Security, Free Movement
- NEWS23 hours ago
Coalition Of Northern Groups Dissociate North From Planned “Revolution Match”
- LAW3 hours ago
Court Okays EFCC’s Request To Freeze Bauchi State Govt. Account
- NEWS15 hours ago
Doctor Records Breakthrough In Treatment Of Prostrate Cancer
- NEWS15 hours ago
Airtel Deepens Internet Connectivity With Broadband Package
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
FG Allocates N2.2bn For Ruga In 2019 Budget
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Sowore’s Foreign Allies Behind Planned ‘Revolution’ March – DSS
- CRIME24 hours ago
Police Nab Notorious Stolen Phones Merchant