Heartland To Unveil Ilechukwu As New Manager

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side, Heartland of Owerri have announced the appointment of Fidelis Ilechukwu as their new coach ahead of the new season.

The announcement by the Naze Millionaires has put to rest speculations around the future of the erstwhile MFM manager, who opted for a new challenge after 13 years in charge of the Olukoya Boys.

According to a short message on the Heartland Twitter handle, the details and unveiling of Ilechukwu will be done, today.

“OFFICIAL! Fidelis Ilechukwu takes over as Head Coach of the club Details to be revealed later with Official Unveiling slated for Monday” the club wrote.

Speaking with the media moments after his deal was made public; Ilechukwu said it was an emotional day for him.

‘It’s a new dawn in my career and my heart is filled with mixed feelings. Mixed feelings for me because I am leaving MFM where I was the head coach for 13 years, so it’s an emotional day for me,” Ilechukwu noted.

“I want to thank MFM FC and the church itself for believing in me and trusting me. I am forever grateful to them and they will always have a special place in my heart.”

Ilechukwu also revealed he had numerous offers from different clubs, but he was most impressed by what Heartland had to offer.

“From the moment I had the blessings of MFM to leave, they were many offers but I was most convinced by the Heartland project,” he added.

IIechukwu started his tenure with MFM in the Nationwide League before moving up to the Nigeria National League (NNL) and then the NPFL, where he led the Olukoya Boys to the Caf Champions League.