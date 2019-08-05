NEWS
Heavy Rain Render Many Homeless In Ado, Nasarawa State
Sad day for residence of Ado, Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa state as heavy rain fall destroyed their properties.
Affected families want government and relevant stakeholders to come to their aid.
