NEWS
Herbalist’s Wife Delivers Triplets After 4 Children
The joy of the family of Bayegun of Okeegbe Ikare Akoko, Ondo State on Monday knew no bounds when the news filtered in that Christiana, the wife of an herbalist gave birth to a set of triplets comprising two males and a female was received with mixed feelings.
The couple were a little bit crestfallen because they have already four children before the triplets.
The triplets with 2kg 1,9kg and 2,2kg respectively were delivered at Ondo State Specialist Hospital, Ikare Akoko hale and hearty.
The chairman, Akoko North East Local Government, Mr. Ashimi Omojola and his wife were among those early visitors to the hospital.
He assured the mother of the triplets of government assistance.
The mother of the children thanked the management of the hospital for their brilliant and professional performance during the delivery without operation.
She appealed to well to do in the society, the wife of the governor, Mrs Betty Anyawu Akeredolu, religious bodies to come to her aid.
MOST READ
#RevolutionNow: NANS Urge PMB On More Welfare Programmes, Slam Group
OML 54: Host Communities Deny Writing Petition Against Oil Firm
Heavy Rain Render Many Homeless In Ado, Nasarawa State
Gunmen Kill Police Inspector In Ondo
Champion Innovation In Transport Technology, Engineers Urged
Herbalist’s Wife Delivers Triplets After 4 Children
“Lear, Collective Blight On Nigeria”
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS24 hours ago
Court Ruling On El-Zakzaky: Kaduna Govt Assures Of Citizens Of Security, Free Movement
- NEWS23 hours ago
Coalition Of Northern Groups Dissociate North From Planned “Revolution Match”
- LAW3 hours ago
Court Okays EFCC’s Request To Freeze Bauchi State Govt. Account
- NEWS15 hours ago
Doctor Records Breakthrough In Treatment Of Prostrate Cancer
- NEWS15 hours ago
Airtel Deepens Internet Connectivity With Broadband Package
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
FG Allocates N2.2bn For Ruga In 2019 Budget
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Sowore’s Foreign Allies Behind Planned ‘Revolution’ March – DSS
- CRIME24 hours ago
Police Nab Notorious Stolen Phones Merchant