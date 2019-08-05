Herbalist’s Wife Delivers Triplets After 4 Children

The joy of the family of Bayegun of Okeegbe Ikare Akoko, Ondo State on Monday knew no bounds when the news filtered in that Christiana, the wife of an herbalist gave birth to a set of triplets comprising two males and a female was received with mixed feelings.

The couple were a little bit crestfallen because they have already four children before the triplets.

The triplets with 2kg 1,9kg and 2,2kg respectively were delivered at Ondo State Specialist Hospital, Ikare Akoko hale and hearty.

The chairman, Akoko North East Local Government, Mr. Ashimi Omojola and his wife were among those early visitors to the hospital.

He assured the mother of the triplets of government assistance.

The mother of the children thanked the management of the hospital for their brilliant and professional performance during the delivery without operation.

She appealed to well to do in the society, the wife of the governor, Mrs Betty Anyawu Akeredolu, religious bodies to come to her aid.