IGP, Dangote, Others Attend Gov Sule’s Daughter Wedding

Gudi Station in Akwanga local government area, of Nasarawa State was filled to capacity at the weekend as people from all walks of life converged to witness the wedding Fatiha of Fatima Abdullahi Sule, daughter of the governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi A. Sule.

The wedding ceremony brought together a galaxy of eminent Nigerians including top notch politicians, captains of industries and people of different faith and beliefs from within and outside the state to share in the joy of the governor and his family.

Notably among them were Alhaji Aliko Dangote, alongside governors of Plateau and Borno states.

Other dignitaries at the event included, the senate president, Senator Ahmed Lawan, deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Ahmed Idris Wase as well as the inspector general of Police, Muhammad Adamu and immediate past governors of Borno and Nasarawa states, who are currently members of the National Assembly, Senator Kashim Shettima and Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura.

The floodgates of dignitaries also included members of the House of Representatives as well as former governors, former ministers, former and present State Assembly members as well as traditional rulers.

The richest black man and business mogul, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, gave out the hand of the bride while Usman Sunmonu, represented the groom’s family.

While presiding over the wedding between the groom and the bride at the palace of the Sarkin Gudi, on Saturday, Sheikh Muhammad Surajo announced the payment of one hundred thousand naira as dowry which is in accordance with Islamic traditions just as he advised the couple to be guided by the teachings of Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him, in their matrimonial home.

Speaking separately, the senate president, Senator Ahmed Lawan, Borno State governor, Babagana Zullum, APC national vice chairman North Central, Ahmed Suleiman Wambai and the chairman Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board, Muhammad Musa DanAzimi, all charged the couple to be submissive to each other and not allow a third party into their matrimonial affairs.

On their parts, the bride and the groom Mr Abdulhakeem Sunmonu and Hajiya Fatima Abdullahi Sule expressed gratitude to God for being alive to see the day.