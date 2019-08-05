I’ll Use Sports To Kick Poverty Out Of Kogi — Lulu

Alhaji Abdullahi Sani Lulu, former president of Nigeria Football Federation, (NFF) and Kogi State governorship aspirant, has vowed to use sports to stamp out juvenile delinquencies, kidnapping, banditry and other forms of societal nuisances from Kogi State if elected in the forthcoming gubernatorial election.

Lulu has been tipped to clinch APC’s ticket ahead of the incumbent, following overwhelming support for his aspiration by the chieftains of the party, both at the state and national levels.

The Kogi born sports administrator-turned politician, said he will not fail in his responsibilities to the people, saying that his desire to serve is borne out of the zeal to salvage Kogi state from the abyss of economic and social degeneration.

“Sports is not only a unifying factor, it has potentials to empower our youths economically, reduce juvenile delinquencies, and every form of societal nuisances. We will therefore focus serious attention on the development and promotion of sporting activities in order to nurture our youths to become responsible, upright, selfless and self-reliant citizens,” he said.

Lulu, who is the proprietor and CEO FOSLA Football Academy in Karshi, Abuja, said he will totally rejuvenate Kogi State, using the private sector to drive home his industrial developmental policies.

“I will develop the grassroots sporting programmes using education as a tool for developmental processes.

“My successful experience in service particularly as the NFF president and several grassroots development programmes initiated and executed have endeared me to Kogi citizens which is a clear advantage over every other contestant.”

He hinged his desire to correct the ills in the society in cognisance of his past services as his motivating factor, noting that nothing is impossible for a willing mind.

“With my background as a public servant, president of the NFF, my number one goal is to cater for the civil servants that have been engaged in the state.

“Kogi State has constantly been in the news for the wrong reasons. This however became louder in the last three and a half years. A period that has seen Kogi state edging to the cliff of despondency, hunger, disillusionment, deprivation, fear and most of all economic disembowelment. This is no doubt as a result of mindless non-payment of salaries”.

“Corruption remains the biggest problem the Nigerian nation is facing today which is undermining the country’s development.

“President Buhari is doing a lot to make the country corruption free and in this regard, he remains my mirror in corruption fight, and if I win the party primary election and go ahead to become the next governor of Kogi State, I will spare no effort in the fight against corruption.

“Without sounding immodest, it is my desire and prayer to replicate my financial prudence and overall managerial ability as the President of the NFF, to bear in the state of confluence of opportunities.

“It is a known fact that I inherited a debt of N300 million when I assumed office at the NFF in August, 2016 but left a robust N2.8 billion at the end of my tenure in 2010,” Lulu state