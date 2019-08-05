Immigration Begins e-Registration Of Foreigners In Lagos

Assistant Controller General of Immigration and Zonal Coordinator in charge of Zone A, in Ikeja, Lagos, Muhammed Alhaji Alfa has revealed that the Immigration Service has commenced e-registration of foreigners living in Lagos.

Alfa reiterated the need for E-registration for all non-Nigerians who are living in Nigeria provided that they have been living in the country and had spent more than 90 days.

He said they are expected to register with the Nigeria Immigration Services.

The NIS boss urged non- Nigeria residents that President Muhammadu Buhari has announced lieu way for foreigners who are living in Nigeria irregularly to perfect their document.

Alfa who disclosed this while decorating the newly upgraded and promoted officers at the Immigration zonal office in Ikeja, Lagos at the weekend said foreigner in Nigeria who are not able to renew your resident card within the period of six months of amnesty are free to register with Immigration service because amnesty covers them.

According to him, “if you are in Nigeria for temporary work permit or business permit or you are in the country for Visa on arrival and you have not been able to extend your stay after the expiration of visa, is irregular.

“We are telling all non Nigerians in our midst with irregular situation to come forward and they will not be compelled to pay penalty because the period of Mr. President’s amnesty has covered them”.

, “This will go down to give us precisely the accurate number of expatriates and non Nigerians in our midst”.

He said that this is a wonderful development that has been practiced outside of Nigeria successfully; and it is hoped that it will be more successful by the time it is embarked upon.