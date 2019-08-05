Insecurity: Ogun Threatens Landlords Harbouring Criminals With Demolition, Prosecution

Following the rising waves of banditry and kidnapping in Ogun state, the state governor, Dapo Abiodun on Monday declared that his administration will begin demolition of houses suspected to be habouring criminals, while owners of such property would also be arrested and prosecuted as accomplices.

The governor made this known while briefing newsmen about the security situations in the state and his administration’s determination to sanitise and combat the situation.

Abiodun also vowed to smoke out criminals from wherever they could be hibernating, including using drones to ensure that they are arrested, prosecuted and the appropriate justice apportioned to them.

Flanked by the state’s Commissioner of Police, Bashing Makama and the Director, Directed of State Security Service, David Torse, Abiodun said the whole state security architecture in the state would be restructured to ensure adequate protection of lives and property.

The governor said the step becomes necessary in view of the twin kidnap incidences where a pastor of the Redeem Christian Church of God (RCCG) along four others were kidnapped at the J3 axis of Ogbere in Ijebu Waterside local government and that of Dayo Adewole, son of the immediate past Minister of Health, Professor Issac Adewole along other staffers of Lafia Hospital, Ibadan, Oyo state were kidnapped at the Alapako/Onigaari axis of the Lagos – Ibadan express recently.

“Let me use this opportunity to sound this very strong note of warning to our landlords and any property owner, that any property or facility found to be serving as hideout to criminals will not only be taken over by the state, but we will demolish them.

“The landlords will also be arrested and handed over for prosecution for harbouring criminals: we will consider and treat them as accomplices.

“The two incidents are a test of our resolve and we have demonstrated in clear terms our strong commitment to ensure that our dear state will continue to be secured for our people and all those who have made our dear state their home.

“Let me state in clear terms that no part of Ogun state will be a safe haven for criminals and criminality in whatever form: whether on Lagos – Ibadan expressway, Sagamu – Benin – Ore expressway, Abeokuta – Sango expressway or even our township roads, inter – state roads. We shall smoke them out, we shall arrest them and we shall hand over to the swift hands of justice.

“Let me assure all our people that we are unreservedly committed to giving Ogun state and her people a focused and qualitative governance and we are committed to creating the enabling environment for a public private sector partnership which we believe is fundamental to the growth of this state and the individual prosperity of our people”.

The governor also explained that his administration is working towards reorganising the state’s Security Trust Funds to comprise key stakeholders along -side government officials “and some of our longstanding retired law enforcement officers.

“In another dimension, there is a South West zonal initiative that will also have a wholesome crime fighting apparatus this will also be unfolded in the next couple of weeks”.

Noting that Ogun has the largest concentration of industries in Nigeria, the governor said he would not want anybody to frustrate its being the largest industrial hub in the country.

The governor also said that he had instructed the appropriate government agency to clear the bushes around the expressway from Sagamu down to Ore boundary by 25 meters both sides in order to give a clearer view for motorists and thereby, prevent criminals from their tactics of sudden jumping into the road for kidnapping business.

Abiodun however, commended the federal government as well as the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu for the cooperation which he said the police in Ogun received from him in the course of chasing the kidnappers and rescue the RCCG Pastor last weekend.