NEWS
KACRAN Condemns Kidnapping, Killings
The national president of the Kulen Allah Cattle Rearers Association of Nigeria (KACRAN), Khalil Mohammed Bello, has condemned acts of violence, kidnapping and brutal killings of innocent Nigerians in Sokoto and other parts of the country.
In a statement which was made available to Leadership in Damaturu, Yobe State, the group observed that a lot of heinous crimes used to be committed in the country and mostly linked to pastoralists in the Northern States or in the country at large.
“That was why we want to make our position abundantly clear that, there is nothing more important, lovable or interesting to us than peace and unity between herders and farmers and among all Nigerian citizens.”
According to the group, “We want to bring it to the notice of all Nigerians and to the world in general that, we are against all sorts of violence in whatever form be it that of armed robbery, cattle rustling, kidnapping, barbaric fighting between Nigerian communities.”
The group lamented the kidnapping of human beings for ransom from their relatives, as well as cattle stealing or rustling.
It condemned clashes between farmers and herders happening occasionally in most part of the country, which resulted to unnecessary killings of innocent people.
The statement also warned pastoralists to stop reckless cattle rearing or destroying people’s farms in the process of rearing their animals and that if they entered into somebody’s farm and destroyed his crops whether intentionally or not let them pay compensation to that particular farmer.
