Kogi, Bayelsa Polls: Action Alliance Extends Deadline For Collection Of Forms

The Action Alliance (AA) says it has extended deadline for collection of expression of interest and sales of nomination forms by aspirants for Kogi and Bayelsa governorship elections to Aug. 18.

Mr James Vernimbe, the National Secretary of the party, stated this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the AA had earlier fixed Aug. 28 as deadline for sale of the forms.

The Independent National Electoral Commission has also scheduled the elections of governors for Nov. 16.

According to Vernimbe, screening for all governorship aspirants will be done at the party’s national headquarters on Aug. 19 and Aug. 20.

“Appeal and publication of list of all cleared aspirants for both primaries holds on Aug. 21 and no more on Aug. 30.

“Kogi and Bayelsa primaries scheduled for Sept. 3 and Sept. 5 respectively will now take place on Aug. 24 and Aug. 31,’’ he said.

Vernimbe said that the cost for the expression of interest and nomination forms remained N1 million and N4 million, respectively.

He said that while Persons with Disabilities would still be issued forms free of charge, they would be required to pay administrative fee of N500, 000.

“Nomination form for youth and female aspirants who are not above 35 years is still free.

“Youth and female aspirants not above 35 years shall only pay N1 million for the expression of interest form.

“Payment for nomination form is to be made through the party’s official bank account, while payments for expression of interest and administration charges are to be made at the party’s national secretariat.

“No refund shall be made after payment,” he said.