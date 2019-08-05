NEWS
Kogi Govt Warns Against Blocking Drainages
Kogi State government at the weekend appealed to residents to stop the habit of dumping refuse in waterways to avoid flood.
The commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Pharm Sanusi Yahaya, made the call after he monitored ongoing reconstruction of drainages in Lokoja, the seat of power.
Yahaya expressed concern over the attitude of some residents who are fond of dumping refuse in water channels, and urged them to desist from such act to prevent avoidable flooding.
Pharm Sanusi appealed to the people to ensure that they properly dispose their wastes at the designated communal bins for the good of all stating that dilapidated drainages were being reconstructed by the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) in Kogi to ensure free flow of water in Lokoja city.
The commissioner also expressed satisfaction over the intervention of NEWMAP in reconstructing some dilapidated drainages in Lokoja metropolis and other parts of the state
The commissioner commended NEWMAP for the level of work done so far by ensuring the speedy completion of the reconstruction of the drainages.
He noted that the existing collapsed drainages were being reconstructed to ensure free-flow of water along the drains.
Sanusi reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment through the Kogi State Sanitation and Waste Management Board to ensure continuous monitoring, appropriate intervention and enforcement of enabling law.
