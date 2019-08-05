“Lear, Collective Blight On Nigeria”

Abia state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Chief John Kalu has said the abduction and continued incarceration of Miss Lear Sharibu is a collective blight on the nation’s conscience.

Kalu spoke to LEADERSHIP against the backdrop of the court order for the release of the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), Shiek Ibrahim El-Zaczaky in Umuahia, the state capital.

He called on the Federal Government to deploy available security resources to ensure the immediate release of other abducted citizens, fight insecurity, and promote love and unity among the people.

LEADERSHIP recalls that recently a delegation from the National Orientation Agency (NOA), in the state led by the Director, Lady Ngozi Okechukwu, paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

Addressing the delegation, Kalu had commended the NOA for sensitizing and mobilizing the people to achieve national cohesion and promotion of essential family values through advocacy.

The commissioner used the forum to congratulate the former Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Muhammed on his ministerial re-nomination and successful screening by the Senate.

He pointed out that social reorientation efforts by government sounds like Sunday choir when people have lost sense of patriotism as a result of its failure to solicit their support for its programs.

Earlier in her address, Okechukwu had assured that the NOA will continue to collaborate with the state government to deliver on its mandate and congratulated Kalu on his reappointment.

She said the NOA would continue to partner with the UNICEF in promoting exclusive breastfeeding, immunization programmes, war against open defecation, proper child care, and antenatal care.