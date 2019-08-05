NEWS
Malaysian Police Search For Irish Girl Missing From Resort
Malaysian Police said on Monday they have stepped up efforts to find a 15-year-old Irish girl, who went missing from a resort near Kuala Lumpur at the weekend.
Nora Anne Quoirin’s family told the Police that she was missing from her room since Sunday morning after arriving at the Dusun Pantai Hill resort near the town of Seremban on Saturday, Police said in a statement.
“We’re working with all departments of police and the fire service to locate the teenager,’’ a police spokesman said, adding the girl had a learning disability.
The Irish embassy in Kuala Lumpur said it was providing consular assistance to Quoirin’s family.
Reuters could not immediately contact the family.
The resort, located in the foothills of the Titiwangsa Mountains and next to a forest reserve, said it was working with police to find the girl.
