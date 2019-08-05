NDDC Trains 200 Niger Delta Graduates On ICT Skills

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has trained 200 graduates from the Niger Delta region in various areas of Information Communication Technology (ICT).

The NDDC assistant director, Commercial and Industrial Development (CID), Mr. Davies Okarevu, who disclosed this while speaking to newsmen in Port Harcourt, said the ICT graduate training programme would be concluded with examinations coming up between August 13 and 15, 2019.

Okarevu, who spoke against the background of some misconceptions among the participants, explained that the training was part of NDDC’s efforts to boost human capital development in the Niger Delta region, stating that in addition to infrastructure, development of human capital was an important component that facilitates the rapid growth and development of any nation.

He said with the kind of training given to the participants, it was wrong for them to expect immediate cash rewards or starter packs as in other skills acquisition trainings under the NDDC.

The NDDC assistant director stated that what the Commission did was to teach the youths how to fish rather than give them fish to satisfy their immediate hunger.

Okarevu queried: “Is there any better way to empower young people than to give them the tools not just to survive but to create employment for themselves and other youths?”

He stated that the current management of the NDDC, led by Prof Nelson Brambiafa, was paying serious attention to human capacity building, noting that the training in various levels of ICT was part of the effort.

The NDDC director said the ICT programme covers Auto Cad training, CCNA programming, Database management, Java programming, Software engineering, website design, digital marketing, networking, among others.

He assured the participants that having been trained by global brands like Aptech, a pioneer in IT & ICT education, they were well equipped to work with global standards.

Akarevu stated that the participants, drawn from the nine mandate states of the NDDC, included 139 graduates in Rivers State centre, 35 in Delta State centre, while the remaining 26 graduates were trained in Bayelsa State centre.

According to him, all the participants were given laptops loaded with relevant applications, as well as some stipend for their welfare.

He charged the beneficiaries of the programme to replicate the knowledge gained in their respective communities for the overall development of the region.

Okarevu reminded the participants that some of the most sought after people in the world today were IT and ICT people, stating that the efforts of the NDDC to stimulate interest in ICT would in the long run grow a generation of technology savvy youths in the Niger Delta region.