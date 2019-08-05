NGO Urges Indigenes To Contribute To Development Of Badagry

An NGO, Real Act of Kindness (RAK) Development Foundation, on Sunday urged indigenes of Badagry to contribute their quotas to the development of the town.

Its founder, Mr Mobolaji Ogunlende, gave the advice on the sidelines of the final of the RAK Community Football competition between Vedo Football Club of Ajara-Vedo Community and Akarakumoh Football Club of Akarakumoh Community.

Ogunlende said:”If all privileged Badagry indigenes can contribute their quotas to helping the society, Badagry will be a better place, Lagos will be a better place and Nigeria will be great.

“No man is an Island, and no one can do it all. Please let us all come together and collectively build a better place for our children.

“RAK Development Foundation supports the communities within Badagry on a wide range of developmental activities.

“We exists to quench thirst, inspire change and enrich generation.

“The NGO’s focus is around creating economic opportunities and growth for the communities within Badagry.

“We have achieved tangible results in different programme areas, including the creation of a favourable infrastructure, community development and employment,” he said.

Ogunlende said that the aim of the NGO was to expand access to education, improving the health and wellbeing of the locals across Badagry.

“We are providing the next generation of young leaders with the resources they need to turn their ideas into action.

“RAK is also ensuring the empowerment of youths and women as a crosscutting priority across all of the foundation’s programmes and initiatives,” he said.

On the RAK Community cup, he said that the annual football competition cut across the 32 communities in Badagry to foster inter-community relationships.

Ogunlende said the competition was to sharpen the skills of youths and support them with cash prizes, adding that this would be beneficial to their community.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that at the end of the competition, Vedo Football Club of Ajara-Vedo defeated Akarakumoh Football Club of Akarakumoh community by 2-0 to win the cup.

NAN also reports that the Vedo FC went home with a trophy and a cash prize of N300,000, while Akarakumoh FC went home with N250,000.

Also, the Topa FC of Ajara-Topa came third with N150,000. 32 clubs from Badagry communities participated in the competition.