Nigeria Cedes N16trn Risks To Foreign Insurers

Due to the low retention capacity of Nigerian insurance companies, multinational firms have taken their insurance risks worth N16.9 trillion abroad because they could not be insured locally.

However, the country’s underwriting firms were able to retain N37.69 trillion insured in the local market.

The sum insured is the amount of money that an insurance company is obligated to cover in the event of a covered loss. The amount is dependent on the premium price paid for the insurance coverage.

LEADERSHIP learnt that the N16.91 trillion risks ceded abroad meant that the capacity of Nigerian insurance industry is restricted due to the fact that some insurers have low capitalisation, hence, could not absorb more risks.

It was also learnt that Nigeria has less expertise in some evolving risks, hence, could not underwrite them and had to cede them abroad.

Further findings showed that the country is equally losing billions of premium Income to the foreign insurance Firms in this process, hence, making it difficult to realise its targeted N1 trillion annual premium income.

Although, Nigeria was able to retain large chunk of the risks, market observers believe that if insurers could increase their capital in a bid to be stronger to retain most of this N16.9 trillion, which, invariably means more premium income, the industry can contribute more to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), while deepening insurance penetration and acceptance in the country.

While experts called for capital injection from investors, either local or foreign ones to boost the risks retention capacity of local insurers, they also called for technical support for the industry so that operators are able to write the risks that the country is currently ceding abroad.

A document sourced from the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) at the weekend where it rated the top 10 insurance risks, showed that Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation(NNPC), under its consolidated insurance package, totaling N35.8 trillion ($99.5billion), insured N27.9trillion ($77.5billion) locally and took N7.9 trillion ($22billion) risk sum abroad, while Chevron Nigeria Limited, under its energy package insurance, of which its total risk sum was N5.1trillion, retained N3.7 trillion locally and N1.36trillion abroad.

Mobil Producing Nigeria Limited, in its energy package/physical damage insurance retained N3.5trillion insurance risks in the local market and took N1.15trillion of its risks offshore.

Lafarge under its combined property damage/business interruption and public liability) retained N383.4billion risks in Nigeria and ceded N181.4billion of its risks abroad.

Similarly, Dangote Fertiliser Limited, in its construction/erection in all risk and third party liability, totaling N396billion, retained N237.6 billion locally and ceded N158.4 billion risks abroad.

Others in the top 10 are Sahara Power (Egbin Power Plc), Yinson Production, StarDeep Water Petroleum Limited, Dangote Refinery Plc, Aviation Refueling and Centre for Energy Research and Trainings affiliated to Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) took some of their risks abroad because of the limited risk retention capacity of local insurers.

Some experts said that the ongoing recapitalisation exercise in the industry could be an option to change the narrative as stronger companies which have high risk retention capacity are expected to emerge after the conclusion of the exercise.

Meanwhile, the National Insurance Commission (NIACOM) says its recent policy on recapitalisation of the industry was based on a new mandate it received to come up with a sector that is highly liquid, solid in terms of assets, with the capacity of retaining businesses within the country.

The deputy commissioner for Insurance (Technical), Sunday Thomas, who made the statement at the weekend, said that the insurance watchdog has the mandate to ensure that the recapitalisation exercise throws up very solid companies, a mission he said NAICOM is engaging other regulators for possible cooperation to achieve.

“In quick succession, we want to prosecute this recapitalisation like one never before it. The whole idea of the exercise is to have an industry that is strong; that is diligent in prosecution of its assignments; that is highly liquid in terms of claims settlement, that is solid in terms of assets, that is visible in terms of retaining business within our environment.

“We believe that at the end of this whole exercise, we want to turn around the image of the market,” Thomas, who currently sits in for the commissioner said while addressing journalists at a workshop in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State last Saturday.

He said that the move was to cause a shift in the system. As an agency of the federal government, Thomas said that more than ever before, NAICOM wants to be visible, while also doing everything within its terms of reference as an institution to improve on its contributions to the economy.

The director (inspectorate) of the commission, Mr. Thompson Barineka, said that recapitalisation was all about restructuring the balance sheet of the insurance companies so that they can to meet their obligations to their clients.