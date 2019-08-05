No Part Of Nigeria Will Be Occupied By Criminals – Buratai

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai, at the weekend declared that the military would do everything humanly possible to ensure that no part of Nigeria is occupied by criminal elements.

Buratai, who was chief reviewing officer and special guest of honour at the 61st passing-out parade of the Nigerian Military School, Zaria, further reassured that the Nigerian Army is committed to the unity and security of the country.

Represented by Lt Gen LO Adeosun, Chief of Policy and Plans (Army), Buratai, said officers and soldiers would continue to support the civil authorities by ensuring that country men and women are safe and protected in the course of their legitimate activities.

He noted that the army in collaboration with other sister service and security agencies has been able to stabilise the situation especially in the North East.

The Army Chief explained further that, the economic activities of the affected areas in the region are gradually improving as the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, are voluntary returning to their ancestral homes with farmers going back to their farmlands.

Buratai said, “This event is unique as it brings to memory the historical age-long contributions of this noble institution in the training of able bodied manpower for the Nigerian army and the nation as a whole.

“The Nigerian military school in its 65 years of existence has made tremendous contributions to national development both within and out of the armed forces of Nigeria.

In terms of human resource development, the school has produced seasoned military officers of repute and technocrats that have made remarkable contributions at national and international levels.

“I am delighted to note that the school’s management has worked assiduously to ensure that the highest level of discipline and training are inculcated in the boys towards the attainment of the set objectives of the school”

