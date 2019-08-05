NOSCEF Donates Materials To Victims Of Kirchinga Attack

The Northern States Christian Elders Forum (NOSCEF), has distributed relief materials to victims of insurgency attack in Kirchinga, Adamawa State.

Elder Olaiya Phillips, the national chairman of NOSCEF, during presentation of the items said, the materials was to cushion the effect of hardship caused by the attack on the people.

Phillips expressed worry over the untamed activities of terrorists and increasing rate of insecurity in the country, and urged government to redouble efforts in its task of protecting the citizenry.

He noted current developments in some parts of the country, where peasants don’t go to their farms any longer and children abandon school due to activities of insurgents .

He said the trend portend grave danger to the people and future of Nigeria especially in the area of food security and technological development.

The national chairman said the idea to support the community was conceived to promote religious harmony, freedom and protect the rights of Christians across northern Nigeria.

He further stressed the need for everyone to continue to walk with God in righteousness for the purpose of securing their eternity.

In his remarks at the occasion, Rev Father Joseph Peter of St. Kevin Catholic Church in Kirchinga, intimated that the community has been battling with insurgents for the past one year.

According to him, the insurgents now operate from a village across River Yazram, emphasizing that Kirchinga and environs have been under intermittent attacks by the insurgents.

He said 20 persons were killed at Kuda town, a settlement close to Kirchinga recently while livestock were taken way by the insurgents.

He also said people now sleep outside their homes for fear of possible attacks while on many occasions church services were either disrupted or closed down during surprise attacks as believers have to scamper for safety.

Rev Peter lauded NOSCEF for their concern and commitment to identify with the plight and circumstances of the local natives.

Gwamba community in Demsa LGA also benefited from the same gesture of the intervention by the association.

The Christian organisation distributed bags of maize, sorghum, clothes, drugs and other consumables to victims of the attacks on the two communities in the state.