NEWS
NPL Pensions Pays N1BN Welfare Assistance To Police Retirees
The NPL Pensions Limited has paid over N1 billion as welfare assistance to retired police officers awaiting their pension entitlements.
Investigation by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) revealed that the money was part of the company’s Retiree Resettlement Support Scheme.
The company has set aside N500 million annually to provide succour to retired police officers who had not received their pension benefits due to non-remittance of their accrued rights.
The scheme was introduced in January 2017 to provide assistance to all police retirees registered with the company immediately they retired and submit their documentation.
The retirees` accounts are credited immediately upon request while awaiting the remittance of their accrued rights by the Federal Government and it is given free.
The welfare package is the first ever welfare package to retirees by any pension fund administrator in the country.
From the scheme’s implementation to date 8,695 Police retirees have received over N1 billion from the earnings of the company.
The company was established in 2014 and commenced payment of retirement benefits to Police retirees from January 2016.
MOST READ
12 Die In Flash Flood In China’s Hubei Province
Court Dissolves 10-year-old Marriage Over Adultery, Denial Of Sex
Hong Kong Rallies Turned Into Clashes For Third Consecutive Day
Nigerian Embassy In Berlin Hosts First Cultural Day
Priest Bags 5 Years In Prison For Defiling Minor
Malaysian Police Search For Irish Girl Missing From Resort
Assisted Dying: Australian Cancer Patient First To Use New Law
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS18 hours ago
Days Of Coups , Revolutions Are Over, Presidency Tells Shadowy Group
- NEWS18 hours ago
Court Ruling On El-Zakzaky: Kaduna Govt Assures Of Citizens Of Security, Free Movement
- NEWS17 hours ago
Coalition Of Northern Groups Dissociate North From Planned “Revolution Match”
- OPINION22 hours ago
Good Governance: As Seyi Makinde Marches On…
- NEWS9 hours ago
Airtel Deepens Internet Connectivity With Broadband Package
- NEWS23 hours ago
Plateau By-election: Gov. Lalong Congratulates Winner
- ISSUES22 hours ago
TETFUND Relives Hope For Relevant Education
- POLITICS23 hours ago
Inside Senate’s Bow And Go Brouhaha